If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You wouldn’t want to raise your children to not appreciate the classics. Rock, paper, scissor is a well-tested and time-honored way to settle a debate. Odds and evens is basically the same kind of game that can answer a score. But those are games you can pick up and play quickly, in the heat of the moment. There are plenty of other games that require a little bit more of a setup but can be played pretty much anywhere. Hangman is a good one, as a simple piece of paper and a pencil will suffice. Another you can play with paper is tic tac toe, but teaching the game for children is easier if you have a set. Getting a tic tac toe set is a great way to enhance critical thinking at a base level and help your child develop problem solving skills. Plus, it’s just a fun way to pass the time. If you’re in the market for a new set for your young ones, we’ve got you covered. Check out our picks for the best tic tac toe games and always pay respect to the classics.

Enhance your coffee table

Image source: Amazon

Adding the BSIRI Tic Tac Toe for Kids and Adults to your coffee table or living room décor will help your home come together. It features solid blonde wood that flatters any kind of decorating scheme. If you’re worried about this set taking up too much space, you shouldn’t, as it only measures 3.7″ x 3.7″ x 0.7″. This is a classic game of noughts and crosses that will stimulate the minds of anyone playing. It’s very easy to store in one place, as there is a real wood top that slides over it and you can keep it out in the open or away. This will present itself excellently wherever you place it.

Key Features:

Solid blonde wood

3.7″ x 3.7″ x 0.7″

Wood top that slides over

Tic Tac Toe for Kids and Adults Coffee Table Living Room Decor and Desk Decor Family Games Nigh… Price:$8.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Simple and to the point

Image source: Amazon

Easy to use, the Pressman Tic Tac Toe game can bring hours of fun to your home. This is meant for classic gameplay, as the setup is extremely simple. You’ll get a game board and 10 markers in either X’s or O’s. It’s a terrific addition to any game night. It is meant for two players, ages six and up. The oversized pieces are made so that little hands can grab them more easily. This is a cost-efficient option that gives you the game and nothing more.

Key Features:

Comes with the game board and 10 markers

Meant for two players

Oversized pieces for smaller hands

Pressman Tic Tac Toe - The Classic Game of X's and O's Price:$8.03 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Eye-catching colors

Image source: Amazon

The board and markers for the Melissa & Doug Wooden Tic Tac Toe will really pop in your home. This has red, orange, blue, and green color patterns along with a white-framed board made from wood. The indented squares makes for mess-free play. This even comes with hanging hardware, so you can keep it up in your home for a display. It features a fresh and modern design and is made from high quality materials. The smooth game pieces will store nicely on the side of the board. It measures 12.5″ x 8.5″ x 1.25″.

Key Features:

Indented squares

Red, orange, blue, and green color patterns

Comes with hanging hardware

Melissa & Doug Wooden Tic Tac Toe List Price:$14.99 Price:$13.59 You Save:$1.40 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bring it with you

Image source: Amazon

The Take ‘N Play Anywhere Tic Tac Toe was made to be taken to wherever you’re going. This is a great product for both adults and children and it is a high quality game. It is a magnetic set, so this is great to be played in the car, on the train, on a plane, or anywhere else you may be traveling. It measures 6.75″ x 6.75″ x 0.88″ and is made for two players, ages four and up. You’ll get six X magnets, six O magnets, 10 red magnetic markers, 10 blue magnetic markers, die, magnetic game board, and rules. There are two tic tac toe games built into this little set. It closes the pieces in, so you won’t lose them.

Key Features:

Measures 6.75″ x 6.75″ x 0.88″

Magnetic set with multiple pieces for games

Keeps pieces inside

Take 'N' Play Anywhere - Tic-Tac-Toe Price:$9.92 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Enjoy it in your yard

Image source: Amazon

Combining cornhole and tic tac toe, Toss Across is a game for the whole family. It spices up tic tac toe, as the board has nine slots that spin. You toss a bean bag to try and get the rotating triangles to spin to your marker. Three in a row wins the game. This comes with six bean bags and the board. The X’s are one color and the O’s are a different, making it easier to differentiate. This can be played indoors or outdoors.

Key Features:

Cross between cornhole and tic tac toe

Comes with six bean bags

Can be played indoors or outdoors

Toss Across Price:$17.82 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now