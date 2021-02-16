If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs sold out completely last month at Amazon, but now they’re finally back in stock.



Even more importantly, 4-packs are back down to the lowest price ever, dropping the price per plug to just $6.75.

Our readers always swarm Amazon when TP-Link’s top smart plugs go on sale, so there’s a chance they could sell out again soon.

BGR Deals readers always stock up on certain things anytime they go on sale. Wildly popular Powecom KN95 face masks have been at the top of our readers’ list for months, and they sell out pretty regularly these days. Thankfully, these best-selling masks are back in stock right now for $26.99 per box instead of the old price of $45 that Amazon was charging this past summer. Cases of Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles for just $43 is another good example of a deal our readers pounce on, as are black AccuMed face masks that are down to $2.10 each thanks to a coupon code you’ll find on the product page.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg though, and now one of the hottest products we cover is finally back in stock at Amazon.

Today's Top Deal Amazon shoppers can't stop raving about these $20 sneakers Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Kasa Smart Plugs by TP-Link are the best-selling smart plugs among our readers by a gigantic margin, and it’s not terribly difficult to figure out. They pack all the features you’d expect from any smart plug as well as build quality and an app that are a cut above anything else. The most popular model sells for $15 each, but Amazon’s awesome Black Friday deal back in November slashed the price with a big discount.

They sold out fast and they’ve continued to sell out ever since, but now they’re finally back in stock again with the same huge discount!

Amazon’s current deal on TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs will likely sell out yet again now that the cat is out of the bag. The good news is that if you miss out on the opportunity to get them for just $6.75 each in 4-packs, you’ll find another sale on 2-packs that cuts the per-plug price from $15 to $8.50 each. That’s still a fantastic deal, so you definitely don’t want to miss out.

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P4, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT, N… List Price:$29.99 Price:$26.99 ($6.75 / Piece) You Save:$3.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2, Wi-Fi Outlet works with Alexa, Echo and Google Home &IFTTT, No Hub Req… List Price:$19.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$5.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.