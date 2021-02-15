If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are a million different face mask options out there, but there are a few that are always top-sellers among our readers.

Nothing has been as popular since the start of the pandemic as Powecom KN95 masks and AccuMed face masks.

Our audience has also been stocking up on Kimberly-Clark NIOSH N95 masks now that anyone can buy them from Amazon.

The world has now been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic for about a year, and many experts like Dr. Fauci seem to agree that it’ll still be quite some time before we can finally put it behind us. That’s why so many people continue to stock up on face masks that health officials say we should all be wearing when we’re outside our homes around other people. Wondering which masks to get for yourself and your family? One good way to find face masks is to try some of the best-selling masks out there that everyone else is buying.

For that reason, we decided to round up all the best-selling masks that BGR Deals readers have been flocking to Amazon to buy.

First up, AccuMed cup style masks have been super-popular among our readers of late. They’re firm cup masks instead of being a bit flimsy and foldable like most of the masks you see out there, and many readers seem to prefer this type of construction. They’re on sale right now for just $2.50 each, which is a great price.

Also of note, AccuMed is a US-based company and many of our readers appreciate that.

The same company also offers foldable respirators that are just like the masks you see most people wearing these days. But there’s one thing that really sets AccuMed’s foldable face masks apart: Variety. AccuMed masks come wither with elastic headbands that go behind your head like the ones you see on N95 masks, or with elastic earloops like the ones that so many KN95 masks have. Different people have different preferences, so these masks have you covered regardless of your preference.

Then, on top of that, both of those respirators are available in three different colors — standard white, a sleek black color everyone loves, and even pink!

Next up, we have Powecom KN95 masks that have been best-sellers on Amazon pretty much since the coronavirus pandemic first began. They cost $45 per 10-pack back then and that price reminded fairly consistent through the summer, but now you can pick up boxes of 10 Powecom masks for only $26.99 each.

Last but certainly not least, some people out there refuse to use anything other than NIOSH N95 masks. If that describes you, we’ve got two options for you to choose from. First, Amazon is now selling Kimberly-Clark N95 masks directly for just $1.16 each, and they’re available to anyone instead of being restricted to hospitals and government agencies like most other N95 respirators on Amazon.

Or, if you’re looking for something with a solid cup style construction, you’ve got a rare opportunity to pick up Moldex 2600 N95 masks from Amazon, though they’re a bit pricey compared to the other options we’ve covered.

