A home theater projector can be a terrific alternative to traditional TVs, especially if you want a giant screen.

TVs with screens over 80 inches in size cost thousands of dollars, but you can spend a few hundred dollars on a projector and get a 100+ inch screen.

One issue people have is that projector screens can add hundreds more to the cost of your home theater setup, but we found a massive 120-inch projector screen that’s on sale for just $19.99.

If you’re on the lookout for a gigantic TV, there are so many great options these days that are remarkably affordable. As a perfect example, check out this top-rated 65-inch Fire TV Edition television that’s currently just $449.99 at Amazon. But if you want a REALLY big television that’s 80 inches or larger, you’ll need to spend thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars to get something decent.

What you might not realize, however, is that there’s another option that costs a fraction as much as a supersized TV.

Projectors from leading brands like Epson cost a small fraction of what you would pay for a huge TV, and yet many models support a nice clear image that can go up to 100 inches, 150 inches, or even bigger. For example, the Epson HC1080 Home Cinema Projector supports screen sizes up to 320 inches — and it’s only $750.

Of course, projecting onto a wall isn’t optimal, so many people get annoyed that they have to also purchase a projector screen for hundreds more. Lucky for you, we found an awesome option that costs next to nothing.

You should definitely check out the P-JING PJ-TYB 120-Inch Projector Screen. It’s a terrific foldable screen with a no-crease design that Amazon shoppers have been loving. You can mount it permanently on your wall or fold it and use it as a portable screen, and it has a no-crease design that eliminates the lines that bother people on most portable projector screens. Does it deliver? Well, this model has already racked up more than 5,800 5-star reviews at Amazon. Needless to say, that’s very impressive.

Perhaps the craziest thing about this top-rated projector screen is the price — you can pick one up on sale today on Amazon at the lowest price we’ve seen in a long time!

Here are the bullet points from the Amazon page:

✌ Never Miss OUR HIGH-Quality Projector Screen➤ It will be your projector’s best friend, start a new way of entertainment. 120 inch HD 16:9 EXCELLENT Movie Screen made from natural polyester fabric. You will never believe that such a little package will turn into a 120-inch projection screen! 2.2 lbs only, lights weight and portable, you can fold it in small size and take it wherever you want!

✌ “Wrinkles, Please Go Away!” ➤ You don’t need to worry about wrinkles or creases caused by screen folding. Just hang it indoors or outdoors, invite your families or your friends, sharing your joyful time with each other. The projector movie screen is brighter than most other projection screens, smooth surface enhances image results. We hope that our high contrast screen and anti-crease material will make everything easier. If there’s dust on it, cleaning it with a wet cloth is recommended.

✌ WORK On Most Situations➤ Display all you want, just do it! Displaying movie, sports games, photos, music video, games, etc, it makes your life more fun! Or you can present your company graphics and data in the office, sharing your photos of your proposed marriage. It could be used professionally, romantically, practically, just depends on what you need

✌ Super Easy Installed Projector Screen➤ You will be able to unfold the screen and mount it in literally minutes, thanks to the 12 metal finished grommets which can be hung on a wall using hooks or cuttable rope (included on package). The screen is suitable for indoor and outdoor use

✌ What You Get➤ Outstanding projector screen is suitable for home theater, business meetings, exhibitions, conventions, presentations, etc. 16:9 screen (diagonal 120” offering 104″ x 58″ viewing area), 16-pack of peel and stick hooks, and 2 * 5 meters ropes. Also, we offer professional customer service. We provide technical support for customers. Any questions about this foldable projection movie screen will be answered within 12 hours.

