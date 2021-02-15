If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

BGR Deals readers are likely all aware that Purell hand sanitizer and Lysol spray have been flying off Amazon’s virtual store shelves lately.

Now, there’s another sanitizer that’s back in stock and you should check out while shopping for essentials.

Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray has become so popular that it recently sold out at Amazon — now it’s back in stock with a surprise discount!

As far as pandemic essentials go, there are a few things in particular that our readers seem to always be stocking up on. First, best-selling Powecom KN95 headband masks and Powecom KN95 earloop masks have been flying off the shelves like crazy. They both used to retail for $45 per box, but now you can get them for a little over half that much at Amazon. AccuMed face masks have been top-sellers as well, and they cost about the same amount.

Now that you have face masks taken care of, there’s something else that our readers have been stocking up on lately.

Nothing is popular for cleaning your hands on the go than Purell hand sanitizer — and it happens to be on sale right now at the lowest prices we’ve seen on Amazon since 2019, before the pandemic even began. Prices have also come down for Purell wipes.

Now, when it comes to cleaners that have been shown to kill viruses on surfaces, the two most popular options are Clorox wipes and Lysol spray. Both are in stock right now on Amazon at slightly less inflated prices than was saw a few months ago, which is great. But there’s now another new cleaner that has been shooting up the charts with our readers.

It’s a wildly popular EPA-approved cleaner called Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray, and it’s already selling out in stores and online.

Microban Professional Sanitizing Spray, Clear List Price:$65.28 Price:$47.59 ($7.93 / per Carton) You Save:$17.69 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray comes from Proctor and Gamble, and the company announced the EPA’s approval in a press release. As anyone can clearly see on the EPA’s website, this spray cleaner is indeed now an approved coronavirus killer. According to P&G’s press release, Microban 24 was shown to kill the novel coronavirus in as little as 60 seconds on soft surfaces, while hard surfaces like countertops took 5 minutes to sanitize. Remember, different sanitizers and disinfectants take different amounts of time to kill viruses and other germs, so always read and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Proctor & Gamble’s popular Microban 24 spray has been sold out in many stores across the country and it even sold out at Amazon last month. Not only is it back in stock right now… there’s a surprise discount!

