If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many big Presidents’ Day sales happening right now, and the biggest and best sale likely belongs to Amazon. You don’t want to dig through all those deals yourself though, so we took care of the heavy lifting for you.

Highlights from Monday’s daily deals roundup include the return of our readers’ favorite black AccuMed masks that sold out last week (and they’re 20% off with coupon code CIGHI6XM!), wildly popular Powecom KN95 earloop masks and Powecom KN95 headband masks in stock at half what they cost this past summer, a compact Potensic 2K camera drone on sale for just $59.99 with coupon code ELFIN5999, 30% off actual NIOSH N95 masks, 27% off virus-killing Microban 24 sanitizing spray, a massive foldable 120-inch projector screen for just $19.98, AirPods Pro at the lowest price of 2021 so far (just $179.98!) and AirPods 2 for $109.99, 50% off the iHealth PT3 forehead thermometer that was purchased by more than 1 million people in 2020, an awesome one-day sale that slashes the ILife V3s robot vacuum to just $118.99, another big one-day sale on 1,000-thread-count bed sheets, best-selling TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi smart plugs for only $6.75 each, wireless home security camera deals starting at $27.99, and more.

See all of today’s top deals down below.

AccuMed Face Mask, Black (10 Count) List Price:$26.25 Price:$21.00 You Save:$5.25 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: CIGHI6XM

10-Pack FFP2 Mask Respirator (Headband), Disposable Particulate Respirator, EN149:2001+A1:2009… Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Potensic Elfin Mini Drone with Camera, 2K Drone for Adults Kids FPV Foldable Drone Gift for Beg… List Price:$79.99 Price:$59.99 You Save:$20.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: ELFIN5999

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.98 You Save:$69.02 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

10-Pack KN95 (EUA Listed Appendix A Authorized Respirator), Protective Face Mask, Disposable Pa… Price:$26.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Soothing Gel, Fresh scent, with Aloe and Vitamin E , 8 fl oz Pum… List Price:$32.82 Price:$17.80 ($0.56 / Sanitizer) You Save:$15.02 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

NIOSH Certified Makrite 9500-N95 Pre-Formed Cone Particulate Respirator Mask, M/L Size (Pack of… List Price:$69.97 Price:$48.96 ($2.45 / Count) You Save:$21.01 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Microban Professional Sanitizing Spray, Clear List Price:$65.28 Price:$47.59 ($7.93 / per Carton) You Save:$17.69 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Projector Screen 120 inch 16:9 HD Foldable Anti-Crease Portable Projection Movies Screen for Ho… List Price:$22.97 Price:$19.98 You Save:$2.99 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple AirPods Max - Silver Price:$548.42 - $549.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$128.98 Price:$109.99 You Save:$18.99 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, Digital Infrared Thermometer for Adults and Kids, Touchl… List Price:$59.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$30.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iHealth Wireless No-Touch Thermometer for Adults Forehead, Digital Infrared Fever Thermometer f… Price:$39.99 ($39.99 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Tangle-free Suction , Slim, Automatic Self-Charging Robotic… List Price:$159.99 Price:$118.99 You Save:$41.00 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

True Luxury 1000-Thread-Count 100% Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets, 4-Pc King White Sheet Set, Singl… List Price:$119.99 Price:$74.99 You Save:$45.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P4, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT, N… List Price:$29.99 Price:$26.99 ($6.75 / Piece) You Save:$3.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Smart Indoor Pan/Tilt Home Camera, 1080p HD Security Camera wireless 2.4GHz with Night Vis… List Price:$44.99 Price:$34.99 You Save:$10.00 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-new Blink Outdoor – wireless, weather-resistant HD security camera with two-year battery… List Price:$249.99 Price:$179.99 You Save:$70.00 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080 HD video, night vision, motio… List Price:$34.99 Price:$27.99 You Save:$7.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Toshiba feature Smart WiFi Purifier, True HEPA Air Cleaner, Designed for Allergies, Pollen, Pet… List Price:$119.99 Price:$89.99 You Save:$30.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.