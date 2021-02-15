If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Multiple BGR readers have called the iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer the “iPhone of forehead thermometers” thanks to its sleek minimalistic design.

This model is wildly popular, with more than 1 million PT3 thermometers sold in 2020, according to the manufacturer.

It retails for a hefty $60, but right now it’s on sale for just $29.99 — and you can get a new version with Bluetooth for $10 more.

New coronavirus case numbers are finally dropping in the US, but there are a few essentials that our readers are still stocking up on. First and foremost, best-selling Powecom KN95 face masks and black AccuMed face masks have been flying off the shelves. Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles and Purell wipes are also hot sellers right now, and they’re down to the lowest prices we’ve seen in quite some time.

Aside from all that, however, there’s something else you should check out right now at Amazon — especially while it has a huge 50% discount.

It’s the iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer that we’re talking about, which several of our readers have referred to as the “iPhone of forehead thermometers.” It’s sleek and stylish like something Apple would make, and it’s also wonderfully easy to use. It also happens to be down to the lowest price of the year so far thanks to a double discount at Amazon. This deal was supposed to end last week, however, so you definitely don’t have much longer to take advantage.

iHealth’s awesome no-touch forehead thermometer retails for $60. That’s a pretty tall order for a forehead thermometer, even during the pandemic while so many people are buying them. Thanks to a big Amazon sale, however, you won’t pay anywhere close to $60.

A huge 50% discount slashes the price of this awesome model to just $29.99, which is a great price for a sleek thermometer with around 78,000 5-star ratings on Amazon at the time of this writing. According to an email we received recently from the manufacturer, more than 1 million iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometers were sold in 2020. That’s nuts!

Also of note, the company has a new wireless PT3 forehead thermometer that includes Bluetooth connectivity and can sync with your smartphone to keep track of all your temperature readings.

Here are the bullet points from the Amazon listing:

No Touch Measuring, Just Safe and Hygienic: PT3 Built-in infrared temperature sensor, reads body temperature within 1.18 inches of the center of the forehead without physical contact.

Tri-Point Sensors Accuracy: An ultra-sensitive infrared sensor collects more than 100 data points per second while distance and environmental sensors combine to account for other variables; ensuring maximum accuracy every time temperature is taken.

Fast, Simple, Clear, and Quiet: The intuitive single-button control design thermometer reads the temperature in just 1 second from a clear bright extra-large LED screen, even in total darkness. The quiet vibration alerting ensures there is no buzzing noise and no disturbance.

Suitable for Multi-Scenario and All Ages: iHealth PT3 is designed for all ages: ranging from babies and toddlers to the elderly. An ideal choice for hospitals, hotels, school settings, and public establishments.

What You Get: 1x PT3 thermometer, 2x AAA batteries, 1x Instruction manual, 1x Quick User Guide, our worry-free 12-month warranty, and friendly California-based customer service.

