Netflix is adding 10 new shows, movies, and specials on the week of February 14th.

Original movies and shows joining the Netflix library this week include The Crew and I Care A Lot.

Hostiles, A Haunted House, and all five seasons of Bates Motel are leaving Netflix this week.

Happy Valentine’s Day! I’m not sure many of us knew last March that we would still be in the middle of a pandemic by the time this holiday rolled around in 2021, but here we are! The good news is that plenty of solid content is hitting the Netflix library this week, including I Care A Lot, which stars Rosamind Pike as a court-appointed legal guardian that defrauds her elderly clientele. Also, Bates Motel is leaving. Just an FYI in case you’re bingeing.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of February 14th, 2021:

Arrivals

Monday, February 15th

The Crew — NETFLIX ORIGINAL The crew chief in a NASCAR garage finds himself at odds with the tech-reliant millennials brought in to modernize the team. Starring Kevin James.



Tuesday, February 16th

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY When a protective fence enclosing a South African animal sanctuary unexpectedly loses power, Bear Grylls gets called in to help. An interactive special.

Good Girls: Season 3

Wednesday, February 17th

Behind Her Eyes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL A single mom becomes entangled in a twisted mind game when she begins an affair with her psychiatrist boss while bonding with his mysterious wife.

Hello, Me! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Miserable and unsuccessful, a woman thinks she’s lost all her spark — until one day, her spunky younger self appears in front of her demanding change.

MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Steve sets his sights on game such as mule deer, duck, wild turkey, bear and moose in travels that take him to hunting hot spots across the US.



Thursday, February 18th

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan — NETFLIX ANIME A popular manga creator becomes enmeshed in paranormal events while conducting research: Stand User Kishibe Rohan visits Italy, goes bankrupt and more.



Friday, February 19th

I Care A Lot — NETFLIX FILM A professional legal guardian of aging adults discovers that her seemingly perfect client is not who they appear to be.

Tribes of Europa — NETFLIX ORIGINAL In 2074, three siblings set out to change the fate of Europe after a global catastrophe fractures it into countless microstates fighting for dominance.



Streaming February 20th

Classmates Minus — NETFLIX FILM The plight of middle-aged men is told through the individual yet intertwined stories of four high school classmates dealing with personal struggles.



Departures

Sunday, February 14th

Alone in Berlin (2016)

Hostiles (2017)

Tuesday, February 16th

Brave Miss World: Collection 1

Friday, February 19th

Bates Motel: Seasons 1-5

Saturday, February 20th

A Haunted House (2013)

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in February, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.