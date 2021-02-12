If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Why is the Echo Dot Amazon’s best-selling smart speaker ever? The price.

At just $50 a pop plus discounts that are available all the time, people can’t get enough of Amazon’s compact Alexa speaker.

There’s a more recent addition to Amazon’s lineup — the Echo Flex — and it’s on sale right now for just $14.99 with a free LED smart light bulb!



Best-selling Powecom KN95 masks and discounted Purell hand sanitizer have been flying off the shelves faster than anything else lately. Of course, it’s not a mystery why that would be the case. Despite multiple coronavirus vaccines that have now been authorized, many experts say things won’t even start to get back to normal until sometime in late 2021. As a result, our readers are fighting off their pandemic fatigue and stocking up on essentials.

Because you’re being such a good and responsible citizen, you deserve to reward yourself with a little something special that Amazon cooked up this week.

Today's Top Deal Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these best-selling Powecom KN95 masks Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The newest addition to Amazon’s Alexa smart speaker lineup is an entry-level speaker called the Echo Flex. While the Echo Dot is great for Alexa and for streaming music, the Echo Flex is pretty much a dedicated Alexa device. It’s very compact and doesn’t take up any space on a desk or table because it’s just a small box that plugs into the wall. On top of that, it retails for just $25, which is half the price of a Dot.

That’s a terrific value for a hand-free Alexa speaker, but there’s a terrific deal available right now that’s either going to end or sell out soon. Head over to Amazon and you’ll find the Echo Flex on sale for just $14.99. That’s the lowest price Amazon has ever charged for an Alexa speaker… and it even includes a free $10 LED smart light bulb!

There’s pretty much no way this deal will much longer. Delivery estimates have already slipped back a month, but the sale was likely set to end this coming weekend anyway. Hurry up and get in on the action while you can.

Echo Flex - Plug-in mini smart speaker with Alexa Sengled Bluetooth bulb List Price:$34.98 Price:$14.99 You Save:$19.99 (57%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here’s more info about the Echo Flex from Amazon’s product page:

Make any space a little smarter – This plug-in smart speaker lets you get help from Alexa in more places in your home.

Alexa is always happy to help – Manage your day. Get instant information. Check weather and traffic on your way out.

Voice control your smart home – Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices.

Built-in USB port – Charge your phone or add an optional accessory like a night-light or motion sensor.

Connect with others – Drop in on or make announcements to other rooms that have a compatible Echo device. Call hands-free.

Designed to protect your privacy – Built with multiple layers of privacy controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the mics.

Echo Flex - Plug-in mini smart speaker with Alexa Sengled Bluetooth bulb List Price:$34.98 Price:$14.99 You Save:$19.99 (57%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.