If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Certain masks have been wildly popular with BGR Deals readers ever since the coronavirus pandemic first began.

Powecom KN95 face masks and Powecom KN95 headband masks are definitely at the top of the list for our readers, and they’re both listed on Amazon now for much less money than they cost even a few short months ago. For example, 10-packs of those super-popular Powecom masks were $45 over the summer, but now they cost just $26.99 or $1 less if you get the version with elastic headbands instead of earloops.

In addition to those masks, Jointown 3-layer face masks are also super popular. They’ve been listed among Amazon’s best-selling face masks since the pandemic first began, and they have amassed more than 62,000 5-star ratings over that period of time.

Beyond all that, there’s one more type of mask you might want check out.

All of the masks listed above are disposable, so the manufacturers recommend that you discard them after each use. But there’s another type of popular face mask on Amazon that’s meant to be washable and reused multiple times, and it even has a special added layer of safety that you won’t find on traditional face masks.

Reusable Cotton Face Mask (Pack of 50) Price:$30.99 ($0.62 / mask) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Hanes Reusable Cotton Face Masks look pretty much just like many other stretchable cloth masks you see on Amazon or while you’re out and about. They’re made out of jersey material that many people find to be quite comfortable, and reviewers say they have terrific construction. But there are a few things that set these masks apart from similar offerings you’ve seen around.

First and foremost, these are 3-layer masks as opposed to 1-layer or dual-layer face masks. Also important is the fact that these are made by a top brand — Hanes — as opposed to some no-name, fly-by-night company trying to cash in on the pandemic.

And finally, Hanes adds a special antimicrobial coating to help kill germs that get stuck on the mask, and the company says the finish lasts for up to 10 washes. Note that it’s antimicrobial, not antiviral, but there’s obviously more out there than just viruses.

These best-selling Hanes Reusable Cotton Face Masks are sold in packs of 50 so you should get plenty of use out of them if you wash each one a few times and reuse it. They’re also available at a new lower price right now on Amazon, so you’ll only pay 62¢ each for either black or white masks!

Reusable Cotton Face Mask (Pack of 50) Price:$30.99 ($0.62 / mask) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.