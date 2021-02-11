If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon has never released anything before like the brand new Dash Smart Shelf.

This brilliant gadget has a smart design that ensures you never run out of supplies.

The best part is that Amazon’s Dash Smart Shelf comes in three different sizes — and they all have the same $20 price tag!

Remember Dash Buttons? They were such a cool concept, giving customers a button that they could mount anywhere and tap to reorder certain products from AmazonSo, for example, you’d put a Tide button next to your washing machine for laundry detergent, a Folger’s button next to your coffee maker, and so on. When you ran low on any of those products, one quick tap of the button would send new supplies heading your way.

Amazon’s Dash Buttons were cool indeed, but the concept apparently didn’t get enough traction because Amazon recently discontinued the product line. Now, however, a new Dash device has been quietly introduced on Amazon’s site — and it’s even more impressive than Dash buttons ever were.

Today's Top Deal Honeywell cloth face masks are in stock on Amazon at the lowest price ever! List Price:$29.99 Price:$22.25 You Save:$7.74 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The new Dash Smart Shelf is similar in concept to Amazon’s old Dash buttons, but it takes things to a whole new level. Pushing a button might not seem all that labor-intensive, but wouldn’t it be even cooler if you didn’t have to push a button at all?

That’s what the Dash Smart Shelf is — it constantly monitors the weight of whatever product you put on top and automatically reorders when your supply is running low!

Place paper cups, Pop-Tarts, dog food, office supplies, or whatever else you want on top, and this brilliant device takes all the thought and effort out of ensuring that you’re always stocked up. And the best part is that it comes in three different sizes to suit so many different types of products, yet each size costs the same low price of just $19.99!

Dash Smart Shelf | Auto-replenishment scale for home and business | Medium Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the key details from Amazon’s product page:

Meet Amazon Dash Smart Shelf – Our auto-replenishment scale senses the weight of everyday items and places a reorder or notifies you when you’re running low.

Never run out – Dash Smart Shelf makes it easy to stay stocked on your favorite pantry staples, office supplies, pet products, and more.

Save money – Save up to 25% on your first reorder from select partners. You can also get Subscribe & Save discounts on a variety of products.

You’re in control – Customize your preferences in the Amazon Shopping app at any time. If you don’t want automatic reorders, you can get notified when you’re running low instead.

No outlet needed – The included batteries last 2+ years. If you prefer wall power, you can add an adapter and a power cable (sold separately).

Find the right size – Dash Smart Shelf comes in Small (7″ x 7″), Medium (12″ x 10″), and Large (18″ x 13″).

Dash Smart Shelf | Auto-replenishment scale for home and business | Medium Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.