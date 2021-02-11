If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

This likely won’t come as much of a surprise, but Powecom KN95 masks and sleek black AccuMed face masks are still Amazon’s best-selling masks among our readers.

Now, however, a new opportunity has popped up: Amazon is selling Kimberly-Clark NIOSH N95 Masks for just $1.16 each.

NIOSH N95 masks are typically restricted so only hospitals and government agencies can order them, but this listing is somehow open to everyone!

Powecom KN95 masks have been top-sellers among our readers ever since the coronavirus pandemic first began. That’s still the case to this day, and they now cost $26.99 per 10-pack instead of the old price of $45 from this past summer. On top of that, you can get Powecom KN95 masks with elastic headbands instead of earloops, and they cost $1 less per box. Some people find headbands to be more comfortable and secure.

Also popular are sleek black AccuMed face masks because they’re finally back in stock after having sold out last month. US-based AccuMed offers these face covers with either elastic earloops or elastic headbands, and prices have come down a bit lately.

BGR Deals readers have been raving about those masks because they’re all popular options that are very affordable. Now, however, there’s another type of respirator that some people will be excited to finally have access to.

There are so many NIOSH N95 masks listed on Amazon right now. Unfortunately, however, most of them are not available to the general public for purchase. Instead, only hospitals and government agencies are permitted by Amazon to place orders for those listings.

This Amazon policy is an effort to help ensure that healthcare professionals and first responders have access to personal protective equipment, and it is totally understandable if not commendable. That said, there are still many people out there in search of N95 masks for themselves. What are they supposed to do?

Kimberly-Clark N95 Pouch Respirator (53358), Made in U.S.A, Universal Size, 50 Respirators/Bag Price:$57.90 ($1.16 / Item) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Well, we’ve got some terrific news for any of our readers who really wants N95 masks: there’s now a rare opportunity to buy them at Amazon. Hurry and you can pick up a 50-count box of Kimberly-Clark NIOSH N95 Masks for $57.90. That’s just $1.16 per mask, which is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen for NIOSH N95 respirators that are available to the general public.

We highly doubt it, but it’s important to note that this listing could be a mistake. As we mentioned, Amazon typically restricts NIOSH N95 masks so that only certain types of organizations can purchase them. That said, these Kimtech N95 masks are being sold directly by Amazon, not by a third-party seller. Not only will that give some people peace of mind, but it also means there’s a good chance this listing has intentionally been made available to everyone, as opposed to an error or an omission on Amazon’s part. The listing has also gone in and out of stock a few times already without Amazon restricting it to hospitals and the government, so that’s clearly a good sign.

Whether or not this listing for Kimberly-Clark NIOSH N95 Masks is an error, Amazon will still fill orders that are placed while it’s open to everyone. Now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag though, these masks could sell out or become restricted at any time. In other words, you should definitely hurry or you could miss out.

