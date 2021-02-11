A condiment sold across 10 US states is now being recalled due to the possibility of serious allergic reactions due to it containing undeclared shrimp.

Three flavors of sauce — Thai Peanut Sauce, Panang Curry Sauce, and Spicy Red Curry Sauce — are subject to recall from Delicae Gormet LLC of Tarpon Springs, Florida.

The condiments were distributed across the United States, and the recall bulletin provides the batch numbers for each product that is included in the recall.

A new recall posted by the FDA highlights the need for companies to ensure that their product labels reveal all the ingredients they add to any given food product. In this case, three varieties of sauce from Delicae Gormet, LLC., are subject to recall due to the presence of shrimp in the sauce. The shrimp, which is a potential allergen, is not declared on the label, and that prompted the recall.

If you don’t have a serious food allergy, such as nuts, soy, or seafood, you might not consider this to be a serious problem, but it definitely is. Individuals with a known allergic reaction to shrimp could experience severe symptoms, and perhaps even life-threatening ones. Nobody wants to end up in the hospital over the sauce they put on their dinner, so if you purchased Thai Peanut sauce, Panang Curry sauce, or Spicy Red Curry sauce in the recent past, take a look at the recall details to ensure you’re staying safe.

Today's Top Deal Everyone's swarming Amazon for these best-selling Powecom KN95 masks that used to cost $45 per box Price:$26.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

As the recall bulletin states, the issue was discovered by the company, and “subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging process.” That’s a pretty serious lapse in the correct packaging flow, especially since the “Best By” dates of the products rank from 2021 all the way to 2023, indicating that the problem persisted for some time before it was discovered.

The product was distributed by the company to several locations in 10 US states. It was sold in retail stores in the following areas: Springfield, MO; Crystal Lake, IL; Palisade, CO; Colorado Springs, CO; Long Lake, NY; Long Grove, IL; Sheridan, WY; Venice, FL; Pittsburgh, PA; Nassawadox, VA. It is of course possible that the product was also sold outside of these areas, but these are the locations where you would be most likely to run into it on a store shelf.

If you purchased any of the recalled sauces you are encouraged to either discard them or return them to the place where you purchased them. If you choose to do the latter, you will be given a full refund for the purchase price. The long list of batch numbers is available on the recall page, so cross-reference that with the product you purchased to see if it’s included in the recall. The recall bulletin also includes contact information for the company, in case you have any questions about the recall.

Today's Top Deal Can you believe Purell is in stock at Amazon with a discount this deep? List Price:$54.95 Price:$46.55 ($0.32 / Fl Oz) You Save:$8.40 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission