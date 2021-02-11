If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

All over the world, there are wondrous places to explore. Hiking, flying, driving, walking, swimming, and running are just a few ways that you’ll be able to see them. There are vast oceans, beautiful valleys, gorgeous landscapes, and so much more. So why are we telling you this? Because, in case you didn’t know, you actually need to leave your home to go see them. A lot of people enjoy the winter time to do their exploring because it gives them the option to head to their nearest resort or mountain and see the beauty of nature on the slopes. Skiing is an excellent way to get some fresh air and explore the areas around you. You’ll see plenty of snow and lots of trees as you make your way down a mountain. If you’re someone who skis a lot, you need an easy way to carry them with you. A ski bag is the way to go. This can be carried by hand, so you’re not juggling skis and poles as you head to the car. We’ve done our homework and found five of the best ski bags on the market. Take a look at our picks and continue to enjoy all that’s around you.

Store all kinds of skis

You’d be hard-pressed to find a pair of skis that won’t fit in the High Sierra Ski Bag and SKU Boot Bag Combo. This will hold up to 200cm skis and can fit any size below that. It will fold up to secure smaller skis, so you don’t to worry about them sliding around inside if they are shorter. This comes with a 3/4 length zipper, making it easy to slid your skis and gear out of the bag. The boot bag will fit up a size 13 boot, so most people’s will fit. It is all made from water-resistant fabric and has self-repairing nylon coil zippers. You can clean this easily by wiping it down with a damp cloth.

Key Features:

Holds up to 200cm skis

Folds up to secure smaller skis

Water-resistant fabric

You won’t strain carrying this

Enjoy the lightweight feeling of the Athletico Two-Piece Ski and Boot Bag Combo. This will fit most skis up to 200cm and the boot bag will fit boots up to size 13. Both bags are crafted of 600 denier water-resistant polyester to protect your gear from the elements. This has padded carrying handles to make it easier to carry. You’ll be able to walk through the airport, hotel, to your car, and up the slopes without much trouble. There is a 3/4 length wrap-around zipper that allows you to easily slide your gear in and out. You can keep your goggles, pants, and jackets in here with your skis. The length is adjustable to accommodate skis.

Key Features:

Crafted of 600 denier water-resistant polyester

Padded carrying handles

3/4 length wrap-around zipper

Choose how protected you want your items

You can decide which AUMTISC Ski-Boot-Bag Ski Bags Combo is right for you. You can either choose one that is padded or one that isn’t, so the extra protection could be for you. The ski bag measures 79″ x 13.5″ and the boot bag is 15.5″ x 15.5″ x 10.5″. Made from 600 denier duralite with coating, neither of these bags is easily deformed. The ski bags fit most up to 200cm and the boot bag can fit up to size 13 boots. This is meant to be used for travel, as it’s roomy enough to fit your skiing gear. This has detachable shoulder straps and carrying handles for you to tote it from.

Key Features:

Padded and non-padded bag options

Roomy enough to fit all your gear

Detachable shoulder straps

Stroll through the airport

Don’t even worry about carrying the Dakine Fall Line Ski Roller Travel Bag. That’s because it has built-in wheels that you can grab off the airport luggage carousel and head to your door. It is made in 10 different colors, so you’ll be able to find one that fits your style. There are multiple sizes you can opt for, ranging from 175cm to 190cm. This has room for two pairs of skis, poles, and a removable boot bag. It has a tow handle that will pair with rolling luggage for an easier time grabbing.

Key Features:

Built-in wheels

10 different colors

Tow handle

Ditch the zippers

Use the Volk Ski Strap and Pole Carrier to grab your gear and go. This is a open-ended, ski strapping system that will help you avoid struggling with carrying your gear for long distances. This features a pole clipping mechanism that locks it in place, so they won’t slide out. This works for all kinds of skis, so whether you’re doing cross country, downhill, or alpine, this has you covered. It features an anti-slip shoulder pad to relieve some tension on you.

Key Features:

Pole clipping mechanism

Works for all kinds of skis

Anti-slip shoulder pad

