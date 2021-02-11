If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

“The beautiful game” is a moniker for the game of football in much of the world, or soccer in America. It takes a lot of skill and even more coordination to be any good at the game of soccer (or football). Many have tried to be great and only a few are. They tend to go by one names, those that are legends: Pelé, Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, Ronaldinho. The most popular sport in the world can be played pretty much anywhere, but for those colder winter temperatures, it’s not the most fun game to play outside. That’s why you can bring it inside. Unfortunately, we don’t mean to play with your feet. The game of foosball is a similar game brought to the table. You can control different players and the goal is to kick the ball into your opponents’ goal. While the skills are different, this opens up the concepts of the game to any player. If you’ve played foosball before, you know how fun it can be. We’ve highlighted five of the best tables out there to bring “the beautiful game” to your home.

You won’t struggle to get the ESPN Arcade Foosball Table set up. There are no tools needed to assemble this, which will save you so much time. The strong leg construction with full leg panel and oversized 5″ leg leveler offers extra stability and an even playing surface. The octagonal handle grips are comfortable to hold, so when they’re spinning in your hands, you’ll have full control. This gives you precise player control and ensures the ball stays in motion. Each player is weighted for easy rotation to defensive position. The 5/8″ chrome plated steel rods allow for intense play. This is a larger table, measuring 56″ x 28.75″ x 34.5″. It includes two soccer balls.

Key Features:

Oversized 5″ leg leveler

No tools needed to assemble

Octagonal handle grips provide precise control

The Best Choice Products 48″ Competition Sized Foosball Table is great for living rooms, basements, man caves, or bars. This is a premium setup that anyone can add to their home. It is spaced out perfectly to allow a one-on-one game or two players on either side to compete. This is fun for the whole family. It measures 48″ x 24″ x 33″ and features eight rows of players. There is also a cup holder on each end that will certainly come in handy. The rod bars have ergonomic handles to help you better control the ball. You’ll get two balls with this table.

Key Features:

48″ x 24″ x 33″

Cup holder on each end

Eight rows of players

As no frills as you’ll find, the KICK Triumph 55″ Black Foosball Table will look good wherever it is set up. This has elegant simplicity and durability, so it will last a long time. It comes with counter balanced men set and a uniformed men set. You’ll be able to pick which one looks best on your table. It measures 55″ x 30″ x 36″ and includes a cup holder on either end. The stable legs can be adjusted to best deal with the ground they are sitting on.

Key Features:

Simple black table

Two sets of men

Cup holders on either end

The Rally and Roar Foosball Table Top Games can be set up and played anywhere. This is a tabletop that allows you to make a foosball table out of any table. It measures 40″ x 20″ x 9″ and it an interactive game for two to four players. The players are pre-assembled, so it’s easy to start a game. The miniature size allows you to bring it with you on a trip. It is made from chrome-plated steel rods and non-slip rubber handles.

Key Features:

Measures 40″ x 20″ x 0″

Turns any table into a foosball table

Easy to transport

You have plenty of options to find the EastPoint Sports Official Competition Size Foosball Table that fits your needs. There are six different styles with varying colors and sizes that you can select from. The Biltmore, Newcastle Classic, Newcastle Pro, Exeter, and Preston all measure 54″ in length while the Torino is 56.3″. They all look different but all allow you to play a great game of foosball. All are competition size and feature quick-snap player rods with precise player control. You can keep score on the black beads and line up your shot easily.

Key Features:

Six different styles

Competition size

Black beads to keep score

