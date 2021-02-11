If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s plenty of Purell in stock at Amazon for much less now than it was even a couple of months ago — for example, Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles are down to the lowest price we’ve seen since 2019.

Anyone looking to save even more money should check out full gallons of Clean Revolution hand sanitizer that are currently on sale at a shockingly low price.

We have now been living with the coronavirus pandemic for about a year, and Powecom KN95 face masks are still the most popular items our readers buy. They cost $25.99 these days instead of $45 per 10-pack, and our readers have been loading up on them lately. Best-selling AccuMed KN95 masks are also quite popular right now, though it looks like they’re going to sell out pretty soon.

Hand sanitizer is also extremely popular these days with our readers, and people are buying it online instead of locally for a few different reasons. Purell is still very difficult to find in stores in some areas of the country, and there are also plenty of people who are still trying to avoid shopping in stores if they can help it. The good news is that on top of those reasons, now you have one more: Hand sanitizer is often much less expensive online these days than it is in stores.

Purell is obviously the most popular hand sanitizer brand among our readers, and Amazon has plenty of Purell in stock right now. Not only that, it’s offering some shocking discounts — prime examples include the lowest price we’ve seen since 2019 for Purell hand sanitizer 12oz pump bottles and 8-packs of 1oz Purell bottles also at a new low price.

Purell sold directly by Amazon is definitely the way to go if you’re looking to buy small bottles in bulk. If you want single bottles, however, that’s an entirely different story. They’re only available from third-party sellers and prices are severely gouged — head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find that a decent-sized pump bottle of Purell costs as much as $25!

Do you already have pump bottles and travel bottles at home that you can easily refill? Well, there’s a sale right now on Amazon that you should definitely check out. It’s a terrific brand that is exclusively sold by Amazon, and it has the same 70% alcohol content as Purell, according to the manufacturer. The brand is called Clean Revolution and you will be shocked at how affordable it is right now thanks to a sale on Amazon.

Remember when we told you that a single 12oz bottle of Purell can cost as much as $25. Well, you can pick up 1-gallon jugs of Clean Revolution Hand Sanitizer for just $13.36 each as of the time of this writing. That’s 128 ounces for under $14… when 12-ounce pump bottles of Purell can cost as much as $25!

This is an awesome deal indeed, but it’s only available for a limited time so pick up a few bottles now before it’s too late.

Clean Revolution Hand Sanitizer 128oz Refill Supply Container. Ready to Use Formula. Free of Ar… Price:$13.26 ($0.10 / Ounce)

