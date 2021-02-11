Amazon DealsA pile of Amazon Prime boxes that have just been delivered to a customer's home. Image source: Pierre Teyssot/MAXPPP/Newscom/The Mega Agency
By Maren Estrada
February 11th, 2021 at 10:06 AM

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Thursday’s roundup of the best daily deals we could find online truly has it all, from Kimberly-Clark NIOSH N95 masks for just $1.16 and Purell hand soap that’s actually in stock at Amazon to an awesome foldable 2K camera drone the size of a smartphone that you can get for just $59.99 with the coupon code ELFIN5999. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg!

Other highlights from today’s list include Powecom KN95 earloop masks and Powecom KN95 headband masks back in stock for about half what they cost last summer, sleek black AccuMed face masks that look like they’re about to sell out again, Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles on sale for almost half off, AirPods Pro with a massive $60 discount (lowest price of 2021 so far!), best-selling SoundPEATS true wireless earbuds for only $14.99 with coupon code SQGY79GZ, a top-rated mattress topper that can turn any old mattress into a dream for just $33.95, a big one-day sale on Square credit card payment systems, another big one-day sale on shaving products for men and women, the $35 Echo Flex with a FREE $10 smart LED light bulb for just $14.99, a $109 discount on the hottest Amazon device bundle available right now, the best-selling MyQ smart garage door opener for just $26.98, August smart locks starting at $99.99, the hottest TP-Link Wi-Fi range extender for $34.99 or a TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 router for $71.99, and more.

Scroll through all of today’s best bargains below.

AccuMed 5-Pack KN95 Protective Face Mask (FDA Registered, GB2626-2019), Safety Face Mask, Air F… Price:$16.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
10-Pack FFP2 Mask Respirator (Headband), Disposable Particulate Respirator, EN149:2001+A1:2009… Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
Potensic Elfin Mini Drone with Camera, 2K Drone for Adults Kids FPV Foldable Drone Gift for Beg… List Price:$79.99 Price:$59.99 You Save:$20.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: ELFIN5999
oaskys Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Cotton Top Pillow Top with Down Alterna… List Price:$59.99 Price:$33.95 You Save:$26.04 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

10-Pack KN95 (EUA Listed Appendix A Authorize… $26.99 PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Soothing Gel,… $17.80 $0.56/Sanitizer PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Variety Pack,… $16.64 $2.08/Fl Oz Kimberly-Clark N95 Pouch Respirator (53358),… $57.90 $1.16/Item PURELL HEALTHY SOAP, Clean and Fresh Fragranc… $11.60 $0.48/Fl Oz PURELL Healthy SOAP, Soothing Cucumber Fragra… $13.10 $0.55/Fl Oz Apple AirPods Pro $189.99 SoundPEATS TrueShift2 Wireless Earbuds Blueto… $14.99 SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds 5.0 Bluetoot… $18.35 Echo Flex - Plug-in mini smart speaker with A… $14.99 Ring Spotlight Cam Battery (White) with Echo… $179.99 myQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain myQ-… $26.98 August Smart Lock - Keyless Home Entry with Y… $99.99 August Wi-Fi, (4th Generation) Smart Lock –… $211.77 TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender (RE300), Covers… $34.99 TP-Link Wifi 6 AX1500 Smart WiFi Router (Arch… $71.99 Introducing Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-F… $223.00 All-new Echo Frames (2nd Gen) | Smart glasses… $224.99
