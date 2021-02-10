The Mandalorian wrapped up its second season in late December, but it’s still more popular than WandaVision, according to one analytics company.

Data from Parrot Analytics shows that The Mandalorian had 63x more demand than the average show last week, while WandaVision was 60x more demanded.

WandaVision got off to a slow start, but the action has picked up in recent episodes.

If not for the coronavirus, 2020 would have been an even bigger year for Disney+. Not only would we have gotten the new season of The Mandalorian, but the first TV shows set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would have dropped as well, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki. Instead, all we saw from Disney’s biggest franchises last year was the second season of The Mandalorian, but it certainly didn’t disappoint.

Even with the new season wrapping up on December 18th, The Mandalorian appears to have retained its momentum throughout the first month of 2021. In fact, according to the latest data from Parrot Analytics, the Star Wars spinoff is actually getting even more attention than Marvel’s WandaVision, which is still airing.

Today's Top Deal Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these best-selling Powecom KN95 masks Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Charting the demand for every digital original show in the US market from January 29th to February 6th, data from Parrot Analytics reveals that The Mandalorian registered 63.1 times more demand than the average show.

Meanwhile, WandaVision drew 60 times more demand than the average show. It’s no surprise that both shows are incredibly popular, but the fact that people are still watching The Mandalorian in droves more than a month after its finale is incredibly impressive. The question now is how long it will take WandaVision to catch it.

“WandaVision climbed one spot up the rankings this week,” Parrot Analytics stated in its report. “It finally knocked Stranger Things out of the top 3 digital originals. While demand for this Disney+ original was up by 21% this week, it was still unable to unseat either The Mandalorian or Cobra Kai. Post release demand for WandaVision has slowly but steadily increased. The weekly release schedule has been the main factor in this slow build, but surprise twists have kept audiences engaged and prevented demand from flagging.”

At last count, Disney+ had more than 86 million subscribers, and that was before The Mandalorian had wrapped up its second season with a stunning reveal and before WandaVision debuted. Once more Marvel and Star Wars shows begin to trickle out, I imagine that we’ll be seeing them at the top of every chart like this for the foreseeable future. That said, it’s interesting that WandaVision is taking as long as it is to ramp up, but after the massive twist in the fifth episode, there’s a chance that more people catch up ahead of this Friday’s episode.