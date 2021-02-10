If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon currently has best-sellers including Powecom KN95 masks, the MyQ smart garage door opener, and AirPods Pro all on sale at the lowest prices of 2021.

Those great deals are available to anyone and everyone, but there’s also a special page on Amazon with exclusive deals you might not know about.

Amazon’s hidden “Just for Prime” page is packed full of special discounts for Prime members only.

Wildly popular Powecom KN95 masks and black AccuMed face masks are both back in stock at Amazon this week after having recently sold out. These great masks are the #1 and #2 best-selling face masks among our readers, so it’s not exactly a mystery why they’re always going out of stock. Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles are also popular now that Amazon has the lowest price we’ve seen in a long time, and Purell 1oz travel bottles sold directly by Amazon are finally available once again. Believe it or not, both of those best-selling listings are actually discounted right now.

Those are all popular essentials that BGR Deals readers have been loading up on, but there are other popular sales we’ve covered this week like Apple’s AirPods Pro for just $189.99 (lowest price of 2021 so far!) and the best-selling TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for just $6.75 each. Those are incredible deals and they’re available to anyone who wants to get in on the action, but there are also some special deals that can only be enjoyed by a select group of people: Amazon Prime subscribers.

Anyone who tries to think of all the Prime benefits offered by Amazon will probably end up naming things like fast shipping and Amazon Prime Video streaming. But Prime-exclusive deals are a fantastic added perk that not enough people are aware of. If you’re among the people who are unaware that Amazon has exclusive Prime-only deals, you’re really missing out!

Pop on over to this hard-to-find page on Amazon: Just for Prime. It’s packed with exclusive deals available only to Amazon Prime subscribers, and it’s updated all the time. There are always dozens or even hundreds of great deals buried in this hidden section of Amazon’s site, and we’ve picked 10 in particular that we’re going to highlight in this roundup.

amzdeal Bidet – Self Cleaning Dual Nozzle

【Dual Nozzle & Feminine Wash】- Dual nozzle design with regular wash and feminine cleaning is suitable for both men and women body cleaning. 2 jests sprays the water to reach the right position that all you can get a thoroughly body wash. This bidet attachment changes your life and you won’t go back to old toilet paper time.

【Self-Cleaning & Adjustable Pressure】- The water pressure that you can control with knob can be soft or hard as you want. The small jets behind the gate can also get a thoroughly wash because of self-cleaning function that care your health and keep the bidet for long term use.

amzdeal Bidet - Self Cleaning Dual Nozzle (Posterior/Feminine Wash) Non Electric Bidet Attachme…

KOIOS Vacuum Sealer Machine

Save your money: KOIOS vacuum sealing system keeps food fresh up to 7 times Longer and allows you to save up to 2700 per year. You can customize your breakfast pizza using whatever you didn’t finish the night before.

High-temperature resistant: The bottom pad of the heating strip has a mica sheet incorporated in it, which can withstand temperatures of up to 300℉. the sealing function can operate 40 times continuously without any damage to the machine. NOTE: KOIOS Vacuum Sealer’s rated voltage is 110V-120V. Check if the voltage indicated on the appliance corresponds to the local power voltage before you connect the appliance.

KOIOS Vacuum Sealer Machine, 80Kpa Automatic Food Sealer with Cutter for Food Savers, with 10 S…

Luxury White Bath Towel Set

WRAP YOURSELF IN BLISSFUL LUXURY – At the end of a long day, or at the start of a new one, you deserve a little luxury. Transform your home into a sanctuary and your bathroom into a mini spa with the help of White Classic deliciously soft, plush, comfy elegant white towels.

THIS SET OF 8 HOTEL & SPA TOWELS – Two matching Bath towels (27 inch x 54 inch), Two hand towels (16 inch x 30 inch), and Four washcloths (13 inch x 13 inch) Elegant towels you find in Hotels and Spas, Soft, durable, lightweight, and highly absorbent white towels. It is more absorbent then any Turkish Cotton Towels.

Luxury White Bath Towel Set - Combed Cotton Hotel Quality Absorbent 8 Piece Towels | 2 Bath Tow…

Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Impeccable Daily Clean: The R300 robot vacuum lets you easily start clean, schedule & customize cleaning preferences with remote control. Auto-adjust cleaning direction, auto increase suction power, maximizes increase vacuum power with 1700Pa of suction, and adapt its height to seamlessly clean from hard surface floor to short-pile carpet for a spotless clean home.

Vacuuming and Mopping: R300 robot vacuum supports wet mopping function, combines 1700Pa max strong suction, mopping hard surface floors from small dust to footprint or mud, and vacuuming everything from small particles to large debris and pet fur much deeper, 2.7inch super slim design glides under and around beds, sofas and other furniture for thoroughly clean.(400ML WATER TANK SOLD SEPARATELY)

Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 1400Pa Super-Strong Suction, Ultra Slim, Automatic Self-Charging R…

Wireless Charger 15W Max Fast 2 Pack

【The Need for Speed】With a high-efficiency chipset providing 15W high-speed charging for LG, 10W for Samsung Galaxy, and a 7.5W charging mode to charge iPhones 10% faster than other brands. For best results, a Quick Charge 2.0 or 3.0 adapter (9V/2A) is recommended for Samsung Galaxy and iPhone charging.

【Wide Compatibility】Support for all Qi-enabled devices including LG, iPhone SE iPhone12/mini / iPhone12 Pro/Pro Max/ iPhone2020 /11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/XR/XS/X/8/8+, Galaxy S20/10/9/8 Note/10/9/8, Google Pixel3/3XL/4/4XL, AirPods Pro, Galaxy Buds, Pixel Buds.

Wireless Charger 15W Max Fast 2 Pack, Wireless Charging Pad for iPhone Apple Products, SOQOOL C…

6 Piece Hotel Luxury Soft 1800 Series Premium Bed Sheets Set

LIMITED TIME FREE BONUS: Our Luxury 6pc Sheet Set includes 2 BONUS PILLOWCASES free with purchase for a total of 4 Pillowcases! But the value doesn’t stop there; unlike our competitors Our Fitted sheet is FULLY ELASTICIZED to ensure a secure fit with DEEP POCKETS (up to 16inch) to fit todays mattresses! 6pc Queen sheet set Includes: (1) Flat Sheet 102″x90″, (1)Fitted Sheet 80″x60″, (4) Pillowcases 20″x30″

5 STAR HOTEL BEDDING EXPERIENCE: Luxuriously soft & Remarkably Durable our Hotel Style Sheet Set is crafted from ULTRA SOFT and ULTRA DURABLE microfiber fibers! Our proprietary weaving process creates a fabric that is softer and more breathable than 100% Cotton. Designed exclusively to not fade with washings!

6 Piece Hotel Luxury Soft 1800 Series Premium Bed Sheets Set, Deep Pockets, Hypoallergenic, Wri…

Loftilla Bathroom Scale

Digital Body Weight Scale – Connect and Sync with smartphone Loftilla Plus App via Bluetooth to track your weight and BMI trends easily. Support popular fitness Apps like Fitbit, Apple Health and Google Fit, step on the balance scale and get your weight and BMI on your smartphone instantly. East to connect and operate in smart phone.

Highly Accurate – Smart weight scale is equipped with 4 High Precision Sensors in increments of 0.2lb/0.1 kg with 400lb/180kg capacity. Ensure you can get the most accurate weight measurements.

Unlimited Users Supported – Share 1 bluetooth scale with families and friends in home. Your data was stored ONLY in your mobile phone.

Loftilla Bathroom Scale for Body Weight BMI Scale

Touch Control Table Lamp

5V/2.1A USB Ports & AC Plug: We specially added 2 durable usb ports and 1 practical AC outlet on the lamp base for your convenience. You could simultaneously fill up to 3 devices within arms reach whether lamp is on or off.

3-Way Dimmable & Touch Control: The table lamp has 3-level brightness (low, medium, high) for different uses, Low-light is for nightstand or nursery, Medium-light is for daily use and High-light is very bright for reading or work. You could switch brightness by tap anywhere on the base or pole with ease to meet your needs.

Touch Control Table Lamp, 3 Way Dimmable Bedside Desk Lamp with 2 Fast USB Ports and AC Outlet,…

dalattin LED Strip Lights

Led Lights Features:These are energy friendly colored led strip lights because of the 12Volt adapter are safe to touch

Self Adhesive: 3M self adhesive tape of led lights can be flexible stuck on any dry and flat surface

Cuttable and Linkable:Led lights can be cut between every 3 Leds along the cutting marks; Note that our products do not include connectors

Led Lights,dalattin Led Strip Lights 32.8ft Waterproof Color Changing Multicolor Led Rope Light…

GVDV Hunting Knife Kit

6-PIECE HUNTING ACCESSORIES – To make short work of gutting, skinning and processing an animal such as deer, buck and hog, the hunting gear includes an 8.1″ caping knife, 8.7″ hunting knife with gut hook, 9.6″ boning/fillet knife, ribcage spreader, game cleaning gloves, and hard-side case.

3 MUST-HAVE KNIVES – The smaller fixed blade caping knife with a 3.1” drop point blade is more suitable for smaller survival game. The Gut-Hook Skinner Knife with a 3.7” curved blade is designed for quick and efficient processing of game. And the Boning and Fillet Knife features a 4.7” fine edge blade with 1.6mm thickness which will help turn any fish or meat-based meal into a masterpiece.

GVDV Hunting Knife Kit - Field Dressing Gear Accessories Set for Men, Butcher Game Processing…

