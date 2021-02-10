If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We all had that friend growing up who had a basement or play room that was cooler than ours. You may have tried to always mention that you should play at their house when getting off the bus or getting home from school. They had things like great video games, toys, movies, and a better setup than what you had. Perhaps you were that friend who had people envious of your home. Anyway, there were certain items that tended to show up in that type of home entertainment area. A pool table could be involved. As you got older, a poker table could have been a bright spot. A pinball machine and a huge TV were likely accessories. But something that was rare enough that made it special if you found a friend that had one was an air hockey table. This combined some of the best kinds of skills and was easy enough that anybody could play. It pitted beginners against competitive players and anything could happen. If you want to recreate that magic for yourself or your kids, we’ve done the homework for you. We’ve found five air hockey tables that will fit into almost any home setup you can find. Take a look and get ready to play.

Everything that you’ll need

Get ready for battle on the Triumph Lumen-X Lazer 6′ Interactive Air Hockey Table. This is a terrific set that will light up a room. This is an interactive table that features in-rail LED lighting with cascading effects and in-game music. Players should be ages eight and up, as this measures 72″ x 40″ x 31″. This features two ultra bright strikers and a light-up puck, so you can play in the dark. The dual motor blowers provide continuous air flow, so your game won’t be interrupted. You’ll enjoy the electronic scoring, so you don’t have to take your eyes off the action.

In-rail LED lighting

Cascading effects and in-game music

Ultra bright strikers and a light-up puck

Make use of any table

Turn your kitchen table or any table available into an air hockey table with the Sport Squad HX40 40 inch Table Top Air Hockey Table. Powered by a AC-12V motor and adapter, this has an electric fan that’s powerful enough to provide even airflow the entire game. Measuring 40″ x 20″ x 5″, this table top can be brought with you to play. It comes with two strikers and two pucks. You can keep score on the movable abacus on the side of the boards. It features non-marking rubber pads to protect all of your table surfaces. This only weighs 14 pounds.

AC-12V motor and adapter

Measures 40″ x 20″ x 5″

Two strikers and two pucks

Simple to assemble

The Best Choice Products 58in Mid-Size Arcade Style Air Hockey Table will provide a lot of fun. The air is evenly spread out, thanks to the 12V DC motor and adapter. The puck will glide across the 54″ table that is made from composite wood and PVC. You can easily adjust this, thanks to the levelers and crossbar leg support that offers stability. It takes no time to put together, as all of the pieces are included. You can keep score two ways, as there is a manual and a digital scoreboard. Each goal has a puck catcher, so you’ll be able to retrieve it right after the score happens. This measures 58″ x 27″ x 33″.

Made from composite wood and PVC

Levelers and crossbar leg support

Manual and digital scoreboards

Teach the kids how to play

You can set up the Rally and Roar Tabletop Air Hockey Table on a floor anywhere. This is great for game night, pub crawls, or parties all over the place. This electric-powered air table has a table top but also comes with legs, so you can pick how you want to play. It’s easy for kids to play, because of its miniature size. It measures 40″ x 20″ x 9″ and comes with two strikers and two pucks. It is constructed of dense fiber wood with optimal dual airflow for sleek playing conditions.

Table top that comes with legs

Two strikers and two pucks

Dense fiber wood with optimal dual airflow

Best of both worlds

KLASK is a game that combines air hockey and foosball. It is a magnetic game that makes you try and score but also defend your goal at the same time. You need to avoid the magnets that will send it flying towards own goal. This has a worldwide following and there are 16 countries that hold KLASK tournaments. You play against one other player and it’s easy to pick up. There are rounded corners and stickers to protect the surfaces.

Worldwide following

Magnetic game

Rounded corners

