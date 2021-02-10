If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s website is so massive that not even the most loyal Amazon shoppers out there know about all the different tricks there are to finding great deals.

There are even some “secret” Amazon departments you can visit to find seriously good sales.

Here, we’ll show you five lesser-known departments on Amazon’s site that you should definitely check periodically for deep discounts on popular products.

We recently spotted an article over at Lifehacker that covers a few “secret” departments on Amazon when you can find great deals. The article covers three such departments on Amazon’s site, and they’re definitely all good places to go if you’re on the lookout for deep discounts.

The problem, however, the article left out the two very best secret departments on Amazon’s entire site! We couldn’t stand by and let that fly, so we decided to rectify the situation right here and now.

Today's Top Deal Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these best-selling Powecom KN95 masks Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

We’ll go through the three lesser-known Amazon departments that were covered in that article, but first, let’s talk about our two FAVORITE secret Amazon departments that the article totally missed.

Just for Prime

If you’re a Prime subscriber, this is going to be your new favorite page on Amazon’s whole site. Like the name suggests, Just for Prime is packed full of deals that are… just for Prime members! Here are a few examples of current deals:

Amazon Device Deals

This is a page that you’re definitely going to want to remember, and it’s called Amazon Device Deals.

If you head over to Amazon’s main deals page you’ll see a big link at the top for “Amazon devices.” Click it, and you’ll be taken to a page with plenty of Amazon devices that are discounted at the time. What you probably don’t realize, however, is that there are always a bunch of Amazon device deals that don’t show up on that page. We have no idea why, but you’ll need to head to this special Amazon Device Deals page instead if you want to see them all.

Here are a few highlights available right now:

Amazon Outlet

The Amazon Outlet is exactly what it sounds like: a place where you’ll find tons of low-cost products across pretty much every category you can think of. There are popular categories like “under $10” and “electronics,” plus you can always dig through thousands of overstock deals that are listed right there on the main Amazon Outlet page if you scroll down.

Here are a few examples of deals you’ll find right now in the Amazon Outlet:

Amazon Renewed

Amazon Renewed is another terrific tool you can use to find great deals. It’s packed full of used and returned goods that are fixed up and cleaned up, and you can save a fortune by shopping here. Check out some sample deals that are available right now:

Amazon Coupons

Everyone knows that there are plenty of deals on Amazon that involve coupons, but did you know there’s a huge Amazon Coupons section that showcases all the best ones? Definitely check it out — here are some sample deals from that section:

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.