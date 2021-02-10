If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone loves camera drones so much because they’re fun and functional, but they can also be quite expensive.

So many people don’t realize that there plenty of options that are remarkably affordable.

The wonderfully compact Potensic Elfin Mini 2K Camera Drone is on sale this week at Amazon for just $59.99 thanks to a coupon you can clip plus a second promo code that provides a double discount.

Remote-controlled drones are great for professionals and hobbyists alike, especially when they’re equipped with high-quality cameras that can film and stream. Whether you’re recording aerial footage for a video or you just want to stream live to your smartphone as you soar through the air, quadcopters are the perfect tools for the job.

It should go without saying that professional-grade quadcopters with ultra-high-quality cameras can be very expensive. That cost used to be prohibitive for most people without a true professional need for a camera drone, but now there are so many options out there for hobbyists, too. What’s more, Amazon runs occasional sales that make awesome little drones like the popular Potensic Elfin Mini 2K Camera Drone more affordable than ever!

This wonderfully compact drone checks all the boxes you might want to check if you’re looking to have a blast with a recreational camera drone. It’s not a professional-grade quadcopter, but it’s also not going to cost you an arm and a leg. Instead, the reasonable $80 retail price gets you a drone that folds up to about the same footprint as a smartphone when it’s not in use. Despite its diminutive size, the Elfin Mini still packs a 2K camera and a battery big enough for 20 minutes of flight.

Potensic’s $80 price tag is more than fair, but you won’t pay anywhere near that much if you pick one up today. There’s a $5 coupon you can clip on the product page, and then you can score another discount by using the promo code ELFIN5999 at checkout. That brings the total discount to $20, slashing the final price to just $59.99!

This deal ends on February 23, but it could definitely sell out before then. Take advantage while you still can!

Here are more key details from Amazon’s product listing:

[2K CAMERA & FPV FUNCTION]: – Build-in a high-quality image processor with FPV real-time transmission function, this Potensic Elfin drone enables you to shoot incredible 2K photos and see the real-time first-person-view on the App. The app enables you to expand your creativity further and share it on social media with ease. Note: all the photos and video clips are automatically saved to your phone, the Micro SD card is not required.

[20MIN LONG & SAFETY FLYING]: -Come with 2 battery aims to extend your exciting moment to 20mins in total. Protective Propeller Guards to ensure a safe flight. High-quality ABS material to free your worries of a sudden shock or drop. Best choice with enough fun for beginners.

[USER-FRIENDLY FOR BEGINNER]: – A new, intuitive, and safe piloting app with an ergonomic remote control, makes it easy for beginners to handle the flight. Also comes with a detailed manual that provides accurate instructions about the function and usage of this 2K drone. Even the new pilots can easily take off with the function “one key takeoff/landing”. Nice gift for adult beginners and kids.

[ENJOY MORE FUN ON APP]: -Multiple function compact in the exclusive App “Potensic Toy”, such as Gestures Control, Trajectory Flight, Gravity Sensor Control, Optical Flow, Headless Mode, One Key Takeoff/Landing, and Three-Speed Adjustment. Come and get 2 to compete with your brothers or friends.

[FOLDABLE DESIGN WITH CARRYING BAG]: -With its carbon frame and 95g lightweight, Potensic Elfin drone takes less than 3 seconds to unfold. It’s so compact and lightweight that you can easily carry it around in a bag and take it everywhere. Also, this 2K drone is equipped with custom storage spaces to accommodate your drone’s accessories. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the carrying bag also provides effective protection for your flying companion.

