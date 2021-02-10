If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

AirPods Pro noise cancelling earbuds retail for $249, but a $60 discount at Amazon slashes them to $189.99 — that’s the lowest price of 2021 so far.

Other AirPods models are discounted as well, including one sale that’s a big surprise.

Apple’s hot new AirPods Max are still hard to find at some retailers, but Amazon just gave the new over-ear headphones their first discount ever.

You can find so many great options out there these days for new Bluetooth earbuds. Of course, despite all the competition that has popped up recently at every price point you can imagine, Apple’s beloved AirPods lineup is still the hottest brand out there. As a matter of fact, there’s really nothing else from any company that even comes close to matching AirPods when it comes to popularity among our readers.

AirPods make the perfect upgrade for yourself or the perfect gift for anyone else. If you’ve been thinking about picking up a pair, now is definitely the time to do it.

Apple’s white-hot AirPods Pro are obviously the company’s most expensive true wireless earbuds, yet they’re also the most popular Apple earphones among BGR Deals readers. There’s simply nothing else out there that can match Apple’s unique combination of features, design, and sound quality. Plus, they pack great noise cancellation tech that can really help you ignore the outside world while listening to music or streaming your favorite podcast.

The problem for many people is that AirPods Pro are quite pricey at $249. Thankfully, Amazon has been running a sale for the past couple of weeks that slash them to just $199.99. That’s a great price, but Amazon has seemingly decided that it’s not quite good enough. Head over to the retailer’s website now and you can pick up a pair for just $189.99. That’s the lowest price of the year so far!

Of note, delivery estimates are already starting to slip so this deal likely won’t last much longer. That said, don’t forget that Amazon pretty much always delivers products like AirPods Pro much sooner than those delivery estimates state. Amazon said 1-2 months back when we ordered ours, and yet they arrived in less than one week.

If AirPods Pro aren’t your thing, entry-level AirPods 2 are currently on sale for $119.99 instead of $159 and Apple’s AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are down to $159.98, a $50 discount. And finally, AirPods Max are actually in stock right now and shipping out immediately — plus one colorway has a tiny discount for the first time ever!

AirPods Pro

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$189.99 You Save:$59.01 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods 2

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$119.98 You Save:$39.02 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$199.00 Price:$159.98 You Save:$39.02 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods Max

Apple-designed dynamic driver provides high-fidelity audio

Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music

Transparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around you

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you

Computational audio combines custom acoustic design with the Apple H1 chip and software for breakthrough listening experiences

New Apple AirPods Max - Silver Price:$547.81 - $549.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

