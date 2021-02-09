If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

So many of our readers don’t bother searching for N95 masks for sale online anymore — prices are typically gouged and the US is reportedly running out of N95 masks for frontline workers.

BGR Deals readers have been stocking on Powecom KN95 face masks and AccuMed face masks instead.

You can find a few other popular options available as well on Amazon, and we’ll share all of our readers’ favorites right here.

There’s a problem in the US that a recent report from The Wall Street Journal drew attention to: the supply of N95 masks for healthcare workers and other first responders is running critically low. We’re now over a year into the coronavirus pandemic and it seems like it’s going to be quite some time before things begin to settle down. In the meantime, our readers have found plenty of other popular face mask options to stock up on.

As far as hand hygiene goes, there are some terrific hand sanitizer options on Amazon right now. The hottest listings right now are 12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles, 1-liter refills, and travel-size bottles all sold directly by Amazon at the lowest prices we’ve found online.

Where face masks are concerned, we’ve got a few best-selling options for you to check out.

Powecom KN95 face masks are by far the best-selling respirators among our readers. In fact, they have been best-sellers ever since the coronavirus pandemic first began. Back then, they cost $45 per 10-pack and they were a bargain at that price, all things considered. Now, you can pick up a 10-pack for just $25.99 or you can get Powecom KN95 masks with earloops instead of headbands for $1 more per box.

If you’re looking for popular alternatives that also come in different colors, we’ve got just the thing. AccuMed headband masks and AccuMed earloop masks are both wildly popular options that come in white, pink, and a sleek black color.

Those are our readers’ top choices right now, but there are two other popular options we want to share as well. If those masks sell out again, or if you’re looking for some variety to ensure you get masks with the best possible fit, check out COVAFLU KN95 face masks and SupplyAID KN95 face masks. The COVAFLU masks are by a British healthcare company called Clinova, and they’re extremely popular on Amazon. SupplyAID masks are just as popular, and 5-packs are in stock right now.

And finally, anyone looking for reusable masks instead of disposable respirators should definitely check out wildly popular Honeywell dual-layer coth masks, which are currently on sale at the lowest price ever.

