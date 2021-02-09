If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep at night, your problem might not be as complicated as you think — it might just be your mattress and pillow.

That doesn’t mean you have to rush out and spend $1,000 on a new mattress.

Instead, revitalize your current mattress with Amazon’s awesome sale on the top-rated Oaskys Plush Mattress Topper with Down Alternative Fill.

Studies have found that millions of Americans have some type of problems with sleep, and it’s all too easy to turn to drugs. We don’t mean hard drugs, obviously, but developing a dependency on sleeping pills or even Benedryl can still be a problem. Some experts actually say that using antihistamines like Benedryl to sleep is just as bad as not getting enough sleep.

High-quality sleep is thought to be crucial to your health and energy levels, so sometimes a situation really does warrant medication. But more often than you might think, people who have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep ultimately learn that environmental issues are to blame. That could mean noises in or around the home are the problem and good earplugs are all you need. Other times, however, it’s your worn-out old mattress that’s the culprit.

Today's Top Deal Our readers' favorite KN95 masks are down to $27 per box instead of $45 Price:$26.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

If you want to give yourself the best shot at getting a good night’s sleep, you need a mattress that’s supportive yet comfortable. You also need a sleep surface that doesn’t retain too much heat. But before you run out and spend a ton of cash replacing your current mattress, you might be excited to learn that there’s an inexpensive way to get several more years of life out of it.

Head over to Amazon and check out the Oaskys Plush Mattress Topper with Down Alternative Fill, which is shockingly affordable considering how good it is.

This beloved pillow-top is wonderfully plush and comfortable, yet it doesn’t sleep too warm like many similar mattress covers. And if you don’t want to take our word for it, how about the word of more than 24,000 Amazon reviewers who gave this mattress topper 5 stars? It’s a wonderfully comfortable pillow top that fits any mattress like a glove and will make your old mattress so much more comfortable.

Definitely check it out while it’s on sale with deep discounts — the Queen size is down to $33.95 and the King is on sale for just $50.91 instead of $90!

oaskys Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Cotton Top Pillow Top with Down Alterna… List Price:$59.99 Price:$33.95 You Save:$26.04 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

oaskys King Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Cotton Top Pillow Top with Down Alternat… List Price:$89.99 Price:$50.91 You Save:$39.08 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the key details Oaskys provided on the Amazon page:

TIPS: It’s Packaged in a Vacuum Bag, Please spread It for a Few Days Before Use So It Would Return to Normal Thickness. (best way to make it fluffy again: Lay it in the sun for a few hours.)

Features: cool, breathable, ultra-soft, beautiful, luxurious

Design: Compared to the normal diamond quilting seam, this one with a new shape is more supportive and soft. Square jacquard prevents the filling from running around. Elastic fabric pocket makes it installed easier

Care: Although the cover is cotton, the spilled fluid can be wiped quickly. Machine washable. Tumble dry on low. Easy maintenance.Natural drying

Material: Made of 100% cotton, 83 GSM pongee reverse.62 oz High quality fitted combed cotton, gives superior comfort against your skin without extra heat and sweat.

oaskys Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Cotton Top Pillow Top with Down Alterna… List Price:$59.99 Price:$33.95 You Save:$26.04 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

oaskys King Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Cotton Top Pillow Top with Down Alternat… List Price:$89.99 Price:$50.91 You Save:$39.08 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.