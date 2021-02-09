If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The most popular Instant Pot model on Amazon’s entire site is on sale right now for just $59.99.

Before you buy one, however, you should definitely check out the fantastic deals Amazon is running today on rival multi-cookers from Ninja.

The Ninja Foodi OS301 multi-use pressure cooker is a best-selling model that’s $80 off right now, or you can save $50 on a top-of-the-line 8-quart Ninja Foodi FD401.

Everyone is eying Instant Pot deals again now that Valentine’s Day is less than a week away. Instant Pots are awesome and most people out there would likely love to receive one as a gift. They’re also typically on sale at the lowest prices of the year ahead of holidays, so people scoop up new Instant Pots for themselves as well as to give as gifts. Among the deals you can find right now at Amazon are the #1 best-selling Instant Pot Duo Mini for just $59.99 and the high-end Instant Pot Max has a huge $50 discount today.

As great as those deals are, however, you may first want to consider another pair of sales on products from Instant Brands’ top rival.

The wildly popular Ninja Foodi OS301 multi-use pressure cooker is a fan-favorite model with more than 28,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. It has a 6.5-quart capacity plus nine different cooking modes, but the big news is that it has something you’ll never find on a comparable Instant Pot. In addition to standard cooking modes like pressure cooking, slow cooking, and steaming, Ninja’s Foodi OS301 has a built-in air fryer!

Ninja’s awesome OP301 multi-cooker has a hefty $250 price tag, but right now you can pick one up at Amazon for only $169.99. And if you want to upgrade to the extra-large model, the Ninja Foodi FD401 is down to $219.99 instead of $270. How good are these deals? Well, delivery estimates on Amazon are already starting to slip because so many people are taking advantage of these sales. With that in mind, we’re not sure how much longer you have to get in on the action.

Ninja Foodi OP301 – $169.99 (reg. $250)

Tender crisp technology allows you to quickly cook ingredients, then the crisping lid gives your meals a crispy, golden finish.

Pressure cook up to 70% faster versus traditional cooking methods. Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. Versus slow-cooked, braised, or low-simmer recipes; Tested against hand-cut, deep-fried french fries.

6.5-quart ceramic-coated pot: Nonstick, PTFE/PFOA-free, and easy to clean. Enough capacity to cook a roast for your family.

4-quart cook & crisp basket: Large-capacity, ceramic-coated, PTFE/PFOA-free basket holds up to a 5-pounds chicken or 3 pounds of french fries to feed your whole family. Nonstick for easy cleanup.

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure, Broil, Slow Cooker, Air Fryer, and More, with 6.5 Quart Capacity a… Price:$169.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ninja Foodi FD401 – $219.99 (reg. $270)

The Ninja Foodi Deluxe—the deluxe pressure cooker that crisps.

Deluxe cooking capacity – XL 8-quart pot, XL 5-quart Cook & Crisp Basket and Deluxe Reversible Rack let you cook for a small group.

Deluxe Reversible Rack lets you steam and broil, as well as TenderCrisp up to 8 chicken breasts at once or add servings to layered 360 meals.

XL 8-quart ceramic-coated pot: Nonstick, PTFE/PFOA free, and easy to hand-wash.

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker, Broil, Dehydrate, Slow Cook, Air Fr… List Price:$269.99 Price:$219.99 You Save:$50.00 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

