It goes without saying that the Apple Watch is the #1 reason the smartwatch market is booming right now, but there are other options out there that are even better in some ways.

The Amazfit GTS Smartwatch is a perfect example. It has a design that’s similar to the Apple Watch, but it also has things like Android support in addition to iPhone support, built-in sleep tracking, and impressive 14-day battery life.

This awesome smartwatch is on sale at Amazon for just $99.99 right now, but the deal won’t last much longer.

Any BGR Deals readers out there who have their hearts set on a new Apple Watch will find several great deals right now at Amazon. You can save $50 or $60 on the Apple Watch Series 6 in multiple colorways, up to $30 on the Apple Watch SE, and the Apple Watch Series 3 is down to the all-time low price of just $169. As great as Apple Watches are, however, they have some pretty big limitations that are addressed by many of Apple’s smartwatch rivals. If you’re an Android user or if you’re an iPhone owner looking for other good smartwatch options to consider, we’ve got an awesome option that you’re definitely going to want to check out right now while it’s on sale.

The Amazfit GTS Smartwatch is a gorgeous option from a brand that many BGR Deals readers will probably recognize. Remember the Amazfit Bip and the $70 Amazfit Bip Lite with a battery that lasts longer than a month on a single charge? Well, this Xiaomi-backed company has other smartwatches too, and there’s one in particular that may be the brand’s most stylish option yet. Sure, that’s due in large part to the fact that it’s an Apple Watch copycat, but an Apple Watch that works with Android is something that plenty of people out there have been dreaming of.

Amazfit’s GTS has a sleek user interface that’s definitely similar to watchOS. It also has just about all of the nifty features you might want, such as widgets, water-resistance up to 50 meters, sleep tracking, all-day heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, and more. On top of all that, the battery lasts for 14 days on a single charge. Apple’s various Apple Watch models can’t even make it two days without dying, so that’s a pretty huge advantage for Amazfit.

The GTS is an awesome smartwatch, but there’s one more thing that makes now a great time to get one: This popular model is on sale right now for just $99.99 at Amazon in several different colorways! This deal won’t last much longer, so take advantage while you still can.

Here’s the key info from Amazon’s product listing:

FITNESS, HEART RATE & SLEEP TRACKER: The Amazfit GTS fitness smartwatch precise optical heart rate monitoring allows you to accurately track real-time steps taken, all-day heart rate monitoring, distance traveled, calories burned, quality of sleep, and sleeping patterns

1.65″ AMOLED ALWAYS-ON DISPLAY: Amazfit GTS has a customized 1.65-inch AMOLED always-on stylish square screen which offers a larger display area than a round watch face of the same width, so it can carry more information

14-DAYS BATTERY LIFE: Our smartwatch deeply optimizes the power consumption of the components to bring long-lasting endurance of 14 days while keeping a slim watch body, which enables you to avoid frequent charges

BLUETOOTH MUSIC CONTROL: Bluetooth Music Control allows you to directly control music from your GTS smartwatch while workout without having to pull out your phone

5 ATM WATER RESISTANT: Amazfit GTS is water-resistant to a depth of 50 meters and supports multiple swimming scenarios. It can automatically recognize your swimming position, and record data like SWOLF, pace or calorie consumption

