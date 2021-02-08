Marvel released a new The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer during the Super Bowl.

The six-episode TV show premieres on Disney+ on March 19th, right after WandaVision concludes.

The TV series will explore the events in the immediate aftermath of Avengers: Endgame. The trailer gives us a look at the action and the main characters, including the two main superheroes and their hilarious dynamic.

Super Bowl LV delivered plenty of ads, including unexpected ones like the brilliant 5-second Reddit ad that was all about the ongoing GameStop action and controversy. As has been the case in the past, movie ads are a big part of the Super Bowl experience, but one of the highly anticipated entertainment commercials of Super Bowl LV was for a TV series rather than a film. It’s Marvel’s next MCU Phase 4 TV show to hit Disney+, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which premieres on March 19th.

The new 2-minute trailer that Marvel aired during the game gives us a sneak peek at the madness following Avengers: Endgame. If you missed it, you definitely need to catch up. And if you saw it already, it’s time to strap in and rewatch it now.

One of the best things about Endgame is that it’s not the usual superhero flick where all is well in the end. Yes, the good guys win, but at a terrible cost. The audience feels the pain throughout the movie, as some of our favorite heroes reach the end of their journies. But what might not be immediately evident at the end of the film, which does finish on a hopeful tone, is that the world has changed completely. It’s five years later, and everyone who was dusted during Infinity War returned to life. But everything that happened in those five years stayed the same. Spider-Man: Far From Home failed to capture any of the immediate aftermath of that final war against Thanos. But that’s where the Phase 4 adventures will step in.

The opening of WandaVision Episode 4 gave us a great first look at what happened when Hulk snapped his fingers and brought everyone back. We expect The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to provide an even more in-depth look at the world right after Endgame.

The first trailer launched during the Super Bowl teases some of the things we can expect in the six-episode TV show. The clip debuts with the best possible scene, teasing the kind of relationship we should expect from Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). They’re in couples therapy at some sort of government facility, which is a stark departure from the Endgame finale when they appeared to be on the best possible terms. The TV show will continue to explore this dynamic duo, of course.

Sam should be the next Captain America, as per Steve Rogers’s wishes at the end of Endgame, but this trailer reminds us that won’t necessarily happen. Sam has the shield in a few scenes, and we do see someone donning the Captain America attire, but that’s actually John Walker, aka US Agent (Wyatt Russell).

Let’s remember that both Sam and Bucky were fugitives in Infinity War, following the events of Civil War. They did fight in Wakanda before being turned into dust, and then they fought during the Avengers compound battle in Endgame. They must be considered heroes again now that they’ve helped save the human race, but TFATWS will surely have to address the Sokovia accord, especially in the five years between blips.

Not to mention that Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) is somehow free and determined to continue his quest of getting rid of superheroes. The irony is that Zemo himself might be alive because of what the Avengers did in Endgame. It’s unclear whether he was also turned to dust for five years, but Zemo is somehow running free.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will premiere just after WandaVision ends, so we’ll probably get more trailers and teasers in the weeks to come. Check out the Super Bowl trailer below:

