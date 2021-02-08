If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you still having trouble finding Purell in stock at your local grocery stores and drug stores? Don’t worry, Amazon has plenty in stock right now.

Several listings are on sale at the lowest prices since the pandemic began, including hard-to-find Purell 12oz pump bottles and large 1-liter Purell bottles.



We’ve rounded up the five best Purell hand sanitizer deals we could find right now at Amazon.

We’re now about a year into the coronavirus pandemic, and there are still somehow plenty of essential products that are tough to find in stores across in several regions across the country. It makes sense, of course, since daily coronavirus cases are still so high all around America. Face masks are at the very top of the list, and there are two best-sellers that our readers have been swarming Amazon to stock up on. First, you’ve got best-selling Powecom KN95 masks that used to cost $45 per 10-pack but are now down to $26.99. Then there are sleek black AccuMed masks that cost about the same amount.

The other essential product people have been stocking up on is Purell hand sanitizer, which is more widely available now but still difficult to find in some stores. There’s plenty available on Amazon though — and there are even some discounts available, which is pretty shocking!

Here, we’ll cover the five best Purell deals you’ll find online right now.

12-packs of 12oz Purell pump bottles were selling for over $100 as recently as six months ago, but now you can pick them up on sale for less than $47. If you already have pump and travel bottles that you want to refill, 4-packs of 1-liter Purell bottles are down to the lowest price we’ve seen in a long time.

Both Purell listings above are both sold directly by Amazon at the best prices we’ve seen anywhere, and there’s another option for people who are looking for flip-top bottles. 12-packs of 12oz Purell bottles are available from Amazon as well, and they’re 10% off.

4-packs of Purell with aloe are on sale right now with a massive 46% discount, which is pretty much unheard of these days. Finally, you can also pick up 8-packs of 1oz Purell bottles with jelly wrap carriers at the lowest price in months.

Also of note, hard-to-find Purell wipes are back in stock at Amazon at the lowest prices we’ve seen since before the coronavirus pandemic began.

