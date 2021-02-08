Netflix is adding a ton of content to its streaming service in February, but these are the best new movies and shows we think you should add to your queue this month.

Headlining the slate of original shows this month are Firefly Lane (starring Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl) and The Crew (starring Kevin James).

Leonardo DiCaprio fans will be thrilled to see Inception and Shutter Island this month.

Admittedly, February is not going to be the best month of 2021 when it comes to new releases on Netflix, but the well hasn’t exactly run dry. There are still plenty of great and highly-anticipated movies joining the library, from Inception to the third installment in the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before series. Plus, fans of classic sitcoms should latch on to The Crew, which is a throwback starring none other than the king of Queens himself, Kevin James.

In chronological order, here are the top ten movies and shows coming to Netflix in the month of February:

Inception | February 1st Shutter Island | February 1st Firefly Lane | February 3rd Tully and Kate meet as young girls on Firefly Lane and become inseparable best friends throughout 30 years of ups and downs. Malcolm & Marie | February 5th As a filmmaker and his girlfriend return home from his movie premiere, smoldering tensions and painful revelations push them toward a romantic reckoning. Space Sweepers | February 5th Chasing after space debris and faraway dreams in year 2092, four misfits unearth explosive secrets during the attempted trade of a wide-eyed humanoid. The Sinner: Jamie | February 6th Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel | February 10th From director Joe Berlinger (Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, Paradise Lost), Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel is the first season in a new documentary series that deconstructs the mythology and mystery surrounding infamous locations in contemporary crime. For nearly a century the Cecil Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles has been linked to some of the city’s most notorious activity, from untimely deaths to housing serial killers. In 2013 college student Elisa Lam was staying at the Cecil when she vanished, igniting a media frenzy and mobilizing a global community of internet sleuths eager to solve the case. Lam’s disappearance, the latest chapter in the hotel’s complex history, offers a chilling and captivating lens into one of LA’s most nefarious settings. To All The Boys: Always And Forever | February 12th It started with an old love letter — and turned into a new romance. What does the future hold for Lara Jean and Peter? The Crew | February 15th The crew chief in a NASCAR garage finds himself at odds with the tech-reliant millennials brought in to modernize the team. Starring Kevin James. I Care A Lot | February 19th A professional legal guardian of aging adults discovers that her seemingly perfect client is not who they appear to be.

Now that you’ve seen the best, be sure to take a look at the rest — here’s the full list of everything being added to Netflix’s catalog this month, as well as everything that the service will be removing.