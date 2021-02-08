If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The hottest smart home device among our readers was discounted for Black Friday, and people swarmed the site to buy it.

It’s called the MyQ smart garage door opener and it’s currently on sale for even less than it was ahead of the holidays.

This awesome gadget retails for $40 and it dropped to $30 during Amazon’s Black Friday sale — today, it’s discounted to just $26.98.



You can also take advantage of a special promotion that basically gets you a MyQ for free!

Pretty much everything you can think of was on sale at Amazon for Black Friday, from best-selling Powecom KN95 face masks and Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles to AirPods and all the Fire TV and Echo devices you can think of. As a matter of fact, we can’t even remember the last time we saw so many fantastic deals on Amazon, and it gave us a much-needed break from everything else going on in the world right now.

So many people who follow BGR deals took advantage of all those great bargains and more. Now, however, one of the hottest smart home devices Amazon sells got an even deeper discount than it had back on Black Friday!

When the original MyQ smart garage door opener was first released a few years ago, it cost $100… and it was worth every cent. This awesome device can be installed in under 20 minutes and it lets you open and close your garage door using your smartphone or even just your voice, thanks to Alexa support. Whether you never want to wonder again if you remembered to close your garage door as you rushed to work or you’re just sick and tired of dealing with that annoying keypad that never seems to work on the first try, the MyQ is an awesome purchase.

If you missed Amazon’s Black Friday deal ahead of the holidays, it turns out you’re in luck. The MyQ smart garage door opener is back in stock right now after having sold out, and it’s down to $26.98 for a limited time — that’s less than Black Friday’s $30 deal!

Then, on top of that, you can also take advantage of a special promotion if you want. The MyQ works with Amazon’s Key service for in-garage deliveries, and you can get a $30 Amazon credit if you enter the promo code KEY30 when placing your first Amazon Key order. If you decide to take advantage of this promo, Amazon will sort of end up paying you $3.02 to get a MyQ. How great is that?!

myQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain myQ-G0401 - Wireless Smart Garage Hub and Controller,… List Price:$39.98 Price:$26.98 You Save:$13.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are Chamberlain’s bullet points from the Amazon listing:

New free in-garage delivery with key by amazon available in select areas (check eligibility at amazon.com/keypromo). Prime members can opt-in with the myQ smart garage hub to get Amazon packages securely delivered right inside their garage, simply link your myQ account in the Key app

When placing your first In-Garage Delivery, enter KEY30 at checkout to receive a $30 Amazon credit on future In-Garage Deliveries. Promotion applies to eligible Amazon Prime members in select areas. Full terms & conditions at amazon.com/keypromo

Smart garage control open and close your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone through the myQ App

Universal – Easy-to-add functionality to upgrade your existing garage door opener. Works with all major brands of garage door openers made after 1993 that have standard safety sensors

