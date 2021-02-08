If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

AirPods Pro noise cancelling earphones cost $249 from Apple, but a $50 discount at Amazon slashes them to $199.99.

Hurry and you can take advantage of a special additional discount on Amazon’s site that slashes them to just $189.99, a new low price in 2021.

Apple’s entry-level AirPods 2 also got a deeper discount today, so you can pick up a pair for just $109.99.

There are so many great options out there these days for people on the lookout for new Bluetooth earbuds. Of course, despite all the competition that has popped up recently at every price point you can imagine, Apple’s beloved AirPods lineup is still the hottest brand out there. In fact, there’s really no other brand that even comes close to matching AirPods when it comes to popularity among our readers.

Toying with the idea of picking up a pair of new AirPods for yourself or to give as a gift? Well, now is definitely the time to do it.

AirPods Pro are Apple’s most expensive true wireless earbuds, yet they’re also the most popular Apple earphones among BGR Deals readers. There’s simply nothing else out there that can match Apple’s unique combination of features, design, and sound quality. Plus, they pack great noise cancellation tech that can really help you ignore the outside world while listening to music or streaming your favorite podcast.

At $249, AirPods Pro are quite pricey. Thankfully, Amazon has been running a sale for the past couple of weeks that slash them to just $199.99. That’s a great price, and that’s the price you’ll see listed if you search for AirPods Pro over at Amazon right now. If you click on that listing, you’ll see an extra deal hidden on the product page:

As you can see in the screenshot above, Amazon has an extra discount that slashes another $10 off the price at checkout. That drops AirPods Pro to just $189.99, Amazon’s lowest price of the year so far! Delivery estimates are already starting to slip though, so this deal likely won’t last much longer. And don’t forget, Amazon pretty much always delivers products like AirPods Pro much sooner than those delivery estimates state. Amazon said 1-2 months back when we ordered ours, and yet they arrived in less than one week.

Entry-level AirPods 2 also have a deeper discount today than they did last week, so you can pick up a pair for just $109.99 instead of $159. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday last year! Also of note, Apple’s AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are down to $159.98, a $50 discount. And finally, AirPods Max are actually in stock right now and shipping out immediately!

AirPods Pro

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$199.99 Price:$189.99 You Save:$10.00 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods 2

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$109.99 You Save:$49.01 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$199.00 Price:$159.98 You Save:$39.02 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods Max

Apple-designed dynamic driver provides high-fidelity audio

Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music

Transparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around you

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you

Computational audio combines custom acoustic design with the Apple H1 chip and software for breakthrough listening experiences

New Apple AirPods Max - Silver Price:$549.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

