The CDC put together a comprehensive list of pharmacies and locations where the COVID-19 vaccine is being administered.

In recent weeks, a handful of NFL stadiums have been turned into massive vaccination centers.

The US on Saturday administered 2.1 million coronavirus vaccine doses, the highest figure we’ve seen to date.

Over the past few weeks, mutated coronavirus strains from the UK and South Africa have started spreading across the US. And while viruses mutate and evolve all the time, the new strains from the UK and South Africa are particularly worrisome because both are 50% more contagious than the original COVID-19 strain. What’s more, the South African strain is a tad more resistant to existing coronavirus vaccines.

As a result, there’s something of a race to vaccinate as many Americans as possible before these more contagious coronavirus strains become dominant. Incidentally, some health experts believe that the UK strain could become the dominant strain in the US in just a matter of weeks. The good news is that the vaccination effort in the US is improving drastically. This past Saturday, for example, a record-breaking 2.1 million vaccine doses were administered across the country. As it stands now, the US is administering approximately 1.46 million vaccine doses every single day.

Today's Top Deal %title% List Price:%original_price% Price:%price% You Save:%discount_amount% (%discount_percent%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: %coupon_code% Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

If you are eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine, or if you want to be aware of where you can go to receive one once you do become eligible, the CDC recently put together a handy list which details all of the places you can go to get vaccinated.

The list below will undoubtedly expand as the COVID-19 vaccine supply increases over the next few weeks. To this point, President Joe Biden is planning to take the NFL up on its offer to utilize NFL stadiums as massive vaccination centers. In fact, some NFL teams — such as the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and Arizona Cardinals — have already turned their stadiums into makeshift vaccination centers.

All that said, the CDC’s list of places currently offering the coronavirus vaccine can be seen below:

Walgreens (including Duane Reade)

CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (including Long’s)

Walmart, Inc. (including Sam’s Club)

Rite Aid Corp.

The Kroger Co. (including Kroger, Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Ralphs, King Soopers, Smiths, City Market, Dillons, Mariano’s, Pick-n-Save, Copps, Metro Market)

Publix Super Markets, Inc.

Costco Wholesale Corp.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (including Osco, Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, Albertsons Market, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Star Market, Shaw’s, Haggen, Acme, Randalls, Carrs, Market Street, United, Vons, Pavilions, Amigos, Lucky’s, Pak n Save, Sav-On)

Hy-Vee, Inc.

Meijer Inc.

H-E-B, LP

Retail Business Services, LLC (including Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Company, Hannaford Bros Co, Stop & Shop)

Southeastern Grocers

Topco Associates, LLC (including Acme Fresh Markets, Associated Food Stores, Bashas, Big-Y Pharmacy and Wellness Center, Brookshire’s Pharmacy, Super One Pharmacy, FRESH by Brookshire’s Pharmacy, Coborn’s Pharmacy, Cash Wise Pharmacy, MarketPlace Pharmacy, Giant Eagle, Hartig Drug Company, King Kullen, Food City Pharmacy, Ingles Pharmacy, Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Pharmacies, Save Mart Pharmacies, Lucky Pharmacies, SpartanNash, Price Chopper, Market 32, Tops Friendly Markets, ShopRite, Wegmans, Weis Markets, Inc.)

CPESN USA, LLC

GeriMed (long-term care and retail pharmacies)

Good Neighbor Pharmacy and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation’s pharmacy services administrative organization (PSAO), Elevate Provider

Health Mart Pharmacies

Innovatix (long-term care pharmacies)

LeaderNET and Medicine Shoppe, Cardinal Health’s PSAOs

Managed Health Care Associates (retail and long-term care pharmacies)

As a final point, the CDC website also makes it possible to view a list of vaccine centers on a state-by-state basis. While the list above is comprehensive, it obviously doesn’t cover everything and new locations are added periodically.

Today's Top Deal %title% List Price:%original_price% Price:%price% You Save:%discount_amount% (%discount_percent%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: %coupon_code% Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission