Dr. Fauci and other health experts have said that Americans will need to continue wearing face masks at least until the end of 2021, though it could be longer.

Powecom KN95 face masks are still the most popular option among our readers, especially now that they cost about half what they did over the summer.

If you’re looking for another option, check out WWDOLL black KN95 face masks that are now on sale for just $1.40 each at Amazon.

We’ve seen online shops that aren’t authorized face mask resellers charging as much as $250 for a single box of masks from top brands, so it’s no wonder why so many people are turning to Amazon instead. Among BGR Deals readers, there are a few face coverings in particular that have been outselling everything else by a wide margin.

Powecom KN95 earloop masks and Powecom KN95 headband masks are the two best-selling options among our readers, and it’s not difficult to see why. Powecom masks have been best-sellers since the pandemic first began and they cost $45 per 10-pack. Now, you can get the same 10-pack for just $26 or $27 depending on which straps you want. AccuMed headband masks and AccuMed earloop masks are also very popular right now, and they come in three colors including white, pink, and black.

Looking for another option for black masks? We have one that has been getting quite popular lately among our readers. Actually, our readers aren’t the only ones stocking up on these masks — some reviewers like this one love these respirators so much, they’re being called “perfect!”

WWDOLL KN95 face masks have more than 3,800 5-star ratings on Amazon and they retail for $100 per 50-pack. That’s $2 per mask, which is already a fine price for best-selling KN95 masks. Now, however, a huge discount has dropped the price to just $1.40 per mask! That means it’s the perfect time to stock up, especially since experts say we’ll likely all need to continue wearing face masks for another year at the minimum.

