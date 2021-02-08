If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The title of “America’s pastime” was bestowed upon the game of baseball a long time ago and it still stands to this day. There is nothing quite like the sound of a mitt popping when catching a ball or the crack of a bat making solid contact. It produces some of the highest highs in all of sports and is one of the true team games that needs everyone to contribute. For many years, people have regarded baseball as a rite of passage, passing the game down from generation to generation. If you’re looking to continue your own career or pass down your knowledge to a younger group, there are certain pieces of equipment you should consider investing in. For those looking to improve their hitting, you can get a ball and a tee and set it up. But what would save you more time and help you track pitches better is a baseball pitching machine. This will allow you to set up a cage or practice on a field for more consistent hitting drills. If you want to take your game to the next level or help your child do so, choose any of the five pitching machines we’ve handpicked below, so we can keep passing down the game amongst each other.

Don’t break the bank

Buying a ton of different equipment can be extremely costly. So you might as well get some bang for your buck when you choose the Franklin Sports MLB Electronic Baseball Pitching Machine. This will throw a pitch every seven seconds and has a red light indicator to let you know when the pitching is coming. It comes with six plastic baseballs, so you won’t have to use baseballs of your own. It takes almost no time to setup and won’t take up much room, as it measures 7.75″ x 9.5″ x 9.875″ when fully assembled. The ball chute can hold up to nine balls at a time. The height of the machine can be adjusted, so it will grow with your children. This is great for your backyard.

Key Features:

Throws a pitch every seven seconds

Takes almost no time to setup

Ball chute can hold nine balls

Simulate a throw

For a machine that will look like a pitcher throwing, choose the Louisville Slugger Blue Flame Pitching Machine. This throws any type of ball, hard balls, fast pitch softballs, dimple balls, lite-flite, plastic, and even a soccer or volleyball. You’ll be able to throw hard balls from 18 to 45 mph and lite-flite and plastic balls up to 60 mph. The speed controls are easy to adjust and this throws a level pitch to teach proper swing mechanics. You’ll also be able to use this to toss fly balls and grounders for fielding practice. It has a robotic arm that flings that balls, simulating a pitcher’s toss. It’s completely manual, so you don’t need a cord to run it. It weighs less than 25 pounds, so almost anyone can carry it on and off the field.

Key Features:

Throws balls up to 60 mph

Can also toss fly balls and grounders

Completely manual

Crank up the speed

For older users, get ready for faster speeds with the JUGS Lite-Flite Machine for Baseball and Softball. This lightweight pitching machine will help you hone your swing. It can simulate speeds up to 85 mph at 25 feet, getting your timing down rapidly. It is recommended for ages eight and up and will throw 11″ or 12″ lite-flite baseballs, softballs and JUGS Bulldog polyballs. You can set this to throw fastballs, left- or right-handed curves and sliders. It has 1/8 horsepower and a 1.3 amplifier motor.

Key Features:

Throws 85 mph at 25 feet

Can throw fastballs, curveballs, and sliders

1/8 horsepower

Get rapid tosses

Getting down repetition of your swing can be difficult, but the SKLZ Lightning Bolt Baseball Pitching Machine can help. This will automatically toss a ball every five seconds to help with repetition training. It builds visual acuity and hitting accuracy. It is lightweight and portable, so you can bring it outdoors or to the field. This will toss soft practice balls at 30 mph. You can adjust the angle to better cover the plate.

Key Features:

Builds visual acuity and hitting accuracy

Lightweight and portable

Adjustable angle

Play multiple sports

If picking up a baseball bat doesn’t seem to spark joy, then maybe a tennis racket will. That’s where the iPlay, iLearn 2 in 1 RC Baseball & Tennis Pitching Machine can come to play. It consists of a pitching machines, baseball bat, tennis racket, and six PP balls. It can be set to remote control mode and automatic modes, depending on how you want to practice. Balls will be thrown every five to seven seconds in automatic mode. It won’t jam, thanks to built-in anti-jamming technology, and it is safe to use.

Key Features:

Anti-jamming technology

Comes with baseball bat and tennis racket

Throws every five to seven seconds

