August is one of the biggest names in the smart lock market, and the company’s two hottest new smart locks are both on sale ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Prices start at just $79 for the sleek and stylish August Smart Lock.

The upgraded 4th-generation August Wi-Fi Smart Lock retails for $250, but you can save about $40 if you pick one up today.

The smart lock market was fairly sparse in the early days, but things are quite different now. In fact, smart locks are so popular right now that new options seem to pop up constantly. There are so many outstanding options out there that pack a great variety of designs and features. As good as smart locks have gotten, however, so many people continue to stick with the company that helped start it all.

That’s right, we’re talking about August — and right now, Amazon is running some outstanding deals for Valentine’s Day 2021.

The entry-level August Smart Lock is one of the sleekest and most stylish smart locks we’ve ever seen. Apart from its stunning design, it’s also one of the most well-made and reliable models out there. This lock is on sale right now for just $79 at Amazon, and it’s perfect for people who want all the basic in-person smart features you might need.

If you also want the ability to control your smart lock from afar, you’ll need to bundle it with August’s Wi-Fi bridge, which is more than $53 off right now — or just upgrade to the flagship model that’s also discounted for Valentine’s Day. The 4th-generation August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is as good as it gets, with all the awesome features you might want plus some you haven’t even thought of. One great example is DoorSense, which can sense if your door is open or closed. This model retails for $250 and it’s worth every penny, but you can save a bunch of money if you hurry and grab one during Amazon’s sale.

August Smart Lock

Add an August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge (sold separately) to remotely lock/unlock and monitor your door as well to integrate with Alexa, Google Assistant, Airbnb, Home Away Simplisafe and others.

Secure, keyless entry for your smart home. Lock and unlock your door, control, keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone. Works with your existing single-cylinder deadbolt

Keep your existing lock and keys. Easily attaches to your existing deadbolt, so everyone can still use their keys.

Send guest keys from anywhere instantly—all from the August app.

Control access for anyone. Grant access for a few weeks, a few hours, a few minutes. It’s up to you.

August Smart Lock - Keyless Home Entry with Your Smartphone - Silver List Price:$149.99 Price:$79.00 You Save:$70.99 (47%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Generation)

A key that works everywhere. Lock the front door. And unlock it. From anywhere.

Connected right out of the box. August Wi-Fi Smart Lock requires no additional bridge to connect to Wi-Fi, so you get full voice and remote access functionality without the fuss. Requires 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network.

Upgrade your existing lock. Easily attaches to your existing deadbolt on the inside of your door – so you can continue to use your existing keys.

Never fumble for your keys against Auto-unlock detects when you arrive and unlocks the door. Enable auto-lock to lock when the door closes.

Send secure keys to friends, family or people you trust instantly, all from the August app. Cancel access any time.

August Wi-Fi, (4th Generation) Smart Lock – Fits Your Existing Deadbolt in Minutes, Silver List Price:$249.99 Price:$211.77 You Save:$38.22 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

