With both Valentine’s Day and President’s Day now just one week away, you should be well aware that this week’s daily deals are going to be off the charts.

Highlights from Monday’s roundup include Powecom KN95 earloop masks for about half what they cost last year and Powecom KN95 headband masks for $1 less, Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles and Purell 1oz travel bottles at the lowest prices of 2021 so far, hard-to-find Purell alcohol wipes in stock for just $14 per 100-pack, AirPods 2 for just $109.99 and AirPods Pro for $189.99 (save an extra $10 at checkout), Amazon’s awesome Echo Flex smart speaker with a FREE smart light bulb for just $14.99, the beloved $40 MyQ smart garage door opener for $26.98, $100 off the blazing-fast Apple M1 MacBook Pro, top-selling SoundPEATS TrueShift2 true wireless earbuds for only $14.99 with coupon code SQGY79GZ, the awesome August Smart Lock for just $79 or a $38 discount on the upgraded model, $50 off the Anker Nebula soundbar that basically has a built-in Fire TV Stick 4K and Echo Dot, a huge one-day Valentine’s Day jewelry sale, up to 50% off Yankee candles for one day only, up to 20% off Spacesaver mobile shelving units, a huge 50% discount on the Echo Show 5, a hot new Amazfit smartwatch with week-long battery life for $59.99, a top-rated TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi system for just $129.99, and more.

Scroll through all of today’s hottest daily deals down below.

