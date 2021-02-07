If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got some fantastic daily deals for you to take a gander at on Sunday, including a few that you would have to be truly crazy to pass up.

Highlights include Powecom KN95 earloop masks and Powecom KN95 headband masks both in stock for about half what they cost last fall, Amazon’s awesome Echo Flex Alexa speaker with a FREE smart bulb for only $14.99, an extremely rare sale that slashes Honeywell cloth face masks with replaceable filters the lowest price ever, popular SoundPEATS TrueShift2 true wireless earbuds for only $14.99 with coupon code SQGY79GZ, another rare discount that chops 15% off 12-packs of 12oz Purell pump bottles, two one-day Kyvol Cubovac robot vacuum deals with prices starting at $115.58, the return of Black Friday pricing on the lightning-fast eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system, and the MyQ smart garage door opener that everyone loves so much for just $26.98 instead of $40 — that’s even better than Amazon’s Black Friday deal last year!

Check out all of these fine deals down below.

10-Pack KN95 (EUA Listed Appendix A Authorized Respirator), Protective Face Mask, Disposable Pa… Price:$26.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

10-Pack FFP2 Mask Respirator (Headband), Disposable Particulate Respirator, EN149:2001+A1:2009… Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Flex - Plug-in mini smart speaker with Alexa Sengled Bluetooth bulb List Price:$34.98 Price:$14.99 You Save:$19.99 (57%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SoundPEATS TrueShift2 Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones, 100H Playtime, IPX7 Waterproof… List Price:$29.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$15.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: SQGY79GZ

Honeywell Dark Gray Dual Layer Face Cover with 8 Replaceable Inserts, Size M/L (RWS-50111) List Price:$29.99 Price:$22.24 You Save:$7.75 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL NATURALS Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel, with Skin Conditioners and Essential Oils, 12 fl o… List Price:$54.95 Price:$46.55 ($0.32 / Fl Oz) You Save:$8.40 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kyvol Cybovac E20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 2000Pa Suction, 150 min Runtime, Boundary Strips Includ… List Price:$168.99 Price:$115.58 You Save:$53.41 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kyvol Cybovac E31 Robot Vacuum, Sweeping & Mopping Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 2200Pa Suction, Sm… List Price:$249.99 Price:$169.99 You Save:$80.00 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Introducing Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system with built-in Zigbee smart home hub (3-… List Price:$279.00 Price:$223.00 You Save:$56.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

myQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain myQ-G0401 - Wireless Smart Garage Hub and Controller,… List Price:$39.98 Price:$26.98 You Save:$13.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.