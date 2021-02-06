If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

So much of the country is experiencing cold weather this weekend, and there’s plenty of snow that has been falling lately in many regions. How about we warm you up with a nice batch of piping-hot deals?

Saturday’s roundup of 10 daily deals you don’t want to miss includes best-selling Powecom KN95 masks and sleek black AccuMed face masks both at their lowest prices in months, wildly popular SoundPEATS TrueShift2 true wireless earbuds for only $14.99 with the coupon code SQGY79GZ, a big one-day sale that shaves 20% off Valentine’s Day candy from Lindor and more, another one-day deal that saves you 50% on your first Gentleman’s Box men’s fashion and lifestyle subscription box, the return of Black Friday pricing on the blazing-fast eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system, $100 off an all-new Insignia 65-inch 4K Fire TV, the lowest price of 2021 so far on the super-popular MyQ smart garage door opener (only $26.98!), $30 off the Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer, and the beloved Roku Premiere with 4K and HDR for only $24.99!

Scroll through all of today’s top deals down below.

10-Pack KN95 (EUA Listed Appendix A Authorized Respirator), Protective Face Mask, Disposable Pa… Price:$26.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband), Black (10 Count) Price:$26.25 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SoundPEATS TrueShift2 Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones, 100H Playtime, IPX7 Waterproof… List Price:$29.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$15.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: SQGY79GZ

Save 20% or more on Valentine's Candy from Lindor and more Price:$5.46 - $34.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Gentleman's Box - Men's Fashion and Lifestyle Accessories Subscription Box List Price:$29.00 Price:$14.50 You Save:$14.50 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Introducing Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system with built-in Zigbee smart home hub (3-… List Price:$279.00 Price:$223.00 You Save:$56.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Insignia NS-65DF710NA21 65-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 List Price:$549.99 Price:$449.99 You Save:$100.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

myQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain myQ-G0401 - Wireless Smart Garage Hub and Controller,… List Price:$39.98 Price:$26.98 You Save:$13.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer 6 in 1, Best Fries Ever, Dehydrator, 6 Qt, 1500W List Price:$119.95 Price:$89.99 You Save:$29.96 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player, Simple Remote and Premium HDMI Cable List Price:$34.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$10.00 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

