If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re sure you’ve experienced the sensation of trying to clear your throat and it being so dry, you can barely swallow. While this may have come from nerves, it’s also likely that you’re dehydrated. A survey conducted by New York Hospital and Cornell Medical Center found that 75% of Americans are chronically dehydrated. It’s a real problem in the country, as people do not regularly take in as much water as they need to. This can have long-lasting effects on your bodily systems and can limit your energy output. You are supposed to drink eight glasses of water a day. But some people sweat more throughout the day, so they need to drink more water to stay hydrated. A reusable water bottle is always a smart idea, as it helps you track how much you’ve drank so far that day. If you really want to kick up your intake, using a gallon water bottle may be the way to go. This is ideal for athletes and people who love to break a sweat each day. You’ll be able to see exactly what you’ve had so far and how much more you want to go. We’ve taken a look at the best gallon water bottles on the market and written about them below.

Bring it with you easily

Image source: Amazon

Having to pick up a bottle from the bottle and tote it around can be troublesome, which is why the BOTTLED JOY 1 Gallon Water Bottle makes so much sense. This will provide all day hydration, especially when you and someone else are training indoors or outdoors. You can choose between 10 different colors and each bottle comes with a carved out handle that makes transporting it easy. It is eco-friendly, as it is made from high quality, food-grade PETG resin. This is built with a convenient screw and silicone gasket construction as well as a leak-proof lid. The mouth is 1.5″ wide, so you can put ice cubes in the bottle without any hassle. There are time markers on the bottle that make tracking your progress simple.

Key Features:

Comes in 10 different colors

Convenient screw and silicone gasket construction

Carved out handle for easy transport

BOTTLED JOY 1 Gallon Water Bottle, BPA Free Large Water Bottle Hydration with Motivational Time… Price:$21.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Find your favorite color

Image source: Amazon

The Fidus Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle has a paracord handle. You’ll have no trouble holding it and you’ll be able to pick one that fits your style. That’s because it comes in 12 different colors, with gradient patterns that blend nicely. There are motivational quotes and time markings on the bottle to help you track your daily intake. The hidden loop handle can be taken off and stretched to 15 feet. It also has anti-skid grips on each side for holding. It is BPA-free and safe to drink from.

Key Features:

12 different colors

Paracord hidden handle

Anti-skid grips

Fidus Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle with Paracord Handle & Removable Straw - BPA Fre… Price:$22.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Pick the lid that’s right for you

Image source: Amazon

You don’t have to drink the same way every time if you use the Venture Pal Large 1 Gallon Water Bottle. This comes with two lids, one with a straw built-in and one you can chug from. That allows you to pick how you want to consume water that day. There are 10 different colors you can pick from when it comes to the bottle. Both lids are leak-proof, so you don’t have to worry about spilling. It has a wide mouth, so you can fill it with fruit or ice cubes without a problem. Made from 100% BPA- and toxin-free materials, it’s lightweight.

Key Features:

Comes with two lids

10 different color choices

Wide mouth for fruits and ice cubes

Venture Pal Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle with 2 Lids (Chug and Straw), Leakproof BP… Price:$23.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep your spirits up

Image source: Amazon

Just look on the side of the Myth Water Bottle Gallon with Straw if you want some pep in your step. There are motivational sayings that help you measure where you are in your progress. Words like “Let’s Hydrate” and “Keep Going” are written on the side, helping you keep up with your goals. There is a lightweight and ergonomic handle on this that makes it easier to hold. It’s made from eco-friendly plastic and won’t leak. The flip lid has a locking mechanism that allows you to secure your jug at all times.

Key Features:

Motivational sayings on the side

Lightweight and ergonomic

Flip lid has a locking mechanism

Myth Motivational Gallon Water Bottle with Straw - 1 Gallon Water Bottle with Time Marker - BPA… Price:$18.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Please your wallet

Image source: Amazon

The SANKUU Large 1 Gallon/128oz Water Bottle is a cost-effective choice for your everyday life. This is a bang-for-your-buck purchase that has motivational quotes and time markers on the side to help you pace yourself. The flip cover is designed with a safety lock to prevent dust from entering. It has a carrying handle and a leakproof design. You can clean it easily, thanks to the wide mouth. You should not put it in the dishwasher. It comes in four different colors.

Key Features:

Cost-effective

Flip cover prevents dust

Hand wash only

SANKUU Large 1 Gallon/128oz Gallon Water Bottle Motivational with Time Marker & Straw, Leakproo… List Price:$19.98 Price:$18.98 You Save:$1.00 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now