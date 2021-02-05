If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

All of Amazon’s big holiday sales might be long gone, but there are still so many great deals at Amazon.

The bad news is that so many of the hottest deals keep selling out.

We’ve rounded up some of Amazon’s best-selling products that are now back in stock — including popular Powecom KN95 face masks and Apple’s AirPods Pro.

Big retailers like Amazon have been having some serious trouble keeping hot products in stock lately. Of course, it should be beyond obvious to everyone at this point that the surge in online shopping during the coronavirus pandemic is why. The convenience is great and you can often save money compared to shopping at brick and mortar retailers, but it’s a blessing and a curse.

Since everyone is shopping online much more than they normally would, the most popular products out there keep selling out.

Best-selling products go out of stock all the time at Amazon right now as everyone continues to swarm the site. But the good news is that some of the most popular products on Amazon that keep selling out are currently back in stock. On top of that, many are on sale at some of the lowest prices we’ve seen in quite some time

We spent plenty of time sifting through as many sales as we could, and we rounded up five different types of wildly popular products that keep selling out. They’re all back in stock right now, but you should probably hurry because any or all of these products could sell out again at any time.

Face masks

Experts like Dr. Facui continue to advise that we’ll likely have to keep taking the current health precautions at least until the end of this year. It’s great that COVID-19 vaccines are finally authorized for emergency use in the United States, but it will be quite some time before they’re widely available to the general public. In the meantime, the CDC and other agencies are constantly reminding us that we need to remain vigilant and keep wearing face masks.

Also, remember that Dr. Fauci has said on numerous occasions that we’ll need to continue wearing face masks even after we’re inoculated.

Amazon has some of the hottest options out there, and they all happen to be back in stock right now. Powecom KN95 face masks are at the top of the list among our readers, and 10-packs are on sale for much less than the old $45 price they used to cost. AccuMed headband masks and AccuMed earloop masks are also hugely popular, and both are available in three colors including black. Powecom KN95 masks are also available with elastic headbands instead of earloops.

If you’re looking for cloth fact masks, nothing else even comes close to being as popular with our readers as Honeywell Cloth Face Coverings — and 4-packs are currently discounted for the first time ever. The reason should be pretty obvious since Honeywell is one of the most trusted names in personal protective equipment.

Also of note, Amazon’s best-selling 3-ply face masks are back in stock right now for just $0.32 each.

Purell hand sanitizer and wipes

Purell hand sanitizer is still so tough to find in some grocery stores, but Amazon has a few different listings in stock right now. On top of that, prices have come so much that Purell might be less expensive at Amazon than it is in your local grocery store. The most popular listings include 12-packs of 12oz Purell pump bottles 8-packs of 1oz Purel travel bottles, 4-packs of large 1-liter Purell bottles, and a rare opportunity to get actual Purell alcohol wipes that are impossible to find in most stores.

Apple AirPods

If you’re annoyed that Apple’s wildly popular AirPods true wireless earbuds keep selling out at Amazon, we have some great news. Not only are AirPods Pro back in stock for less than $200 for the first time in 2021, but AirPods with Wireless Charging Case and entry-level AirPods also have deep discounts. And believe it or not, AirPods Max are actually in stock!

Roomba robot vacuums

iRobot’s best-selling Roomba models seem to often be out of stock these days, but the two top-sellers among our readers are both available at discounts on Amazon. The Roomba i6+ robot vacuum is one of our favorite models ever since it empties itself after it cleans, and it’s on sale with a $100 discount. If you want plenty of power but you don’t want to spend quite that much money, the the Roomba 675 is also on sale right now.

Roku streaming media players

Roku still makes the most popular streaming media players in the world, and you can’t go wrong with any of them… if you can find one in stock on Amazon. As it stands right now, however, all of the company’s most popular models are in stock including the newly discounted Roku Streaming Stick+. Then there’s the Roku Premiere, which is the most affordable 4K Roku player and it’s on sale for just $24.99.

