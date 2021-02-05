If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

AirPods Pro are finally back in stock at Amazon — and they’re priced under $200 for the first time in 2021.

On top of that, Amazon just upped its discount on Apple’s entry-level AirPods 2, slashing the price to just $119.99.

Apple’s hard-to-find AirPods Max are also in stock with free Prime shipping, which is extremely rare.

Apple’s various AirPods earphones are always on sale with great discounts at Amazon. It would have been crazy to imagine popular Apple accessories on sale just a few short years ago. But now that Apple sells to Amazon and other leading retailers, discounts are no surprise to anyone anymore. In fact, it would be shocking to find AirPods in stock at full price on Amazon these days.

Needless to say, some Apple sales are more noteworthy than others — and we’ve got a big one for you to check out today.

Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro cost $249 if you buy them from Apple, whether you get them right now or even during a huge sales event like Black Friday. Apple doesn’t do discounts. Needless to say, AirPods Pro are worth every penny at full retail, but why pay so much when Amazon always has them on sale at a discount? You’ll typically find AirPods Pro on sale for $219 at Amazon, which is a solid $30 in savings. Then, on rare occasions like ahead of the holidays, you might find an even bigger discount.

It isn’t a holiday today, but AirPods Pro are finally back in stock at Amazon and back on sale for less than $200. The current Amazon sale marks the first time they’ve dropped this low in 2021. It’s a terrific price and a huge $50 discount compared to buying them at an Apple store!

Apple’s other AirPods models are discounted at the moment as well at Amazon, including one discount that just got even deeper. Entry-level AirPods 2 were down to $130 earlier this week, but today Amazon dropped them to just $119.99!

If you’re looking for some other high-end options, we’ve got a few for you to consider. The Sony WF1000XM3 noise cancelling earbuds are as good or arguably even better than Apple’s AirPods Pro, and they’re back down to Amazon’s Black Friday price from ahead of the holidays last year. And last but certainly not least, AirPods Max are actually in stock at Amazon and shipping out right away!

AirPods Pro

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water-resistant

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.99 You Save:$49.01 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods 2

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$119.99 You Save:$39.01 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case

Universal fit that’s comfortable all day

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Seamless switching between devices

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$199.00 Price:$159.98 You Save:$39.02 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods Max

Apple-designed dynamic driver provides high-fidelity audio

Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music

Transparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around you

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you

New Apple AirPods Max - Silver Price:$549.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WF1000XM3

Digital noise canceling: Industry leading anc lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience. Phone call: A built-in mic enables you to take hands-free calls

24bit Audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality

Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90min of play time)

Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with… List Price:$229.99 Price:$178.00 You Save:$51.99 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

