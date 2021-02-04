If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Weighted blankets are incredibly popular because they’ve been shown to help people fall asleep and stay asleep.

On Thursday, for one day only, Amazon is running a big sale that slashes up to 35% off a top-rated option.

The Hug Bud weighted blanket lineup is beloved by Amazon shoppers, and today prices start at just $30.99.

Remember when we told you about a study that identified one thing that’s 20 times more likely to cure your insomnia than any other sleep aid? Well, if you missed that article, it’s a weighted blanket. That’s right, the sensation created by a weighted blanket has been found to be enormously effective at helping people fall asleep and stay asleep. That’s why weighted blankets are so insanely popular right now.

If you haven’t yet hopped on the weighted blanket bandwagon or if you have an old blanket that’s long overdue for a replacement, there’s a big one-day sale over at Amazon that you definitely need to take advantage of.

The Hug Bud weighted blanket is one of the top-rated weighted blanket options on Amazon. Most weighted blanket options you’ll come across use the same nontoxic glass beads to add weight. The designs are often about the same as well, so it can be difficult to decide which blanket to buy. Hug Bud’s blankets have one thing that sets them apart from many others: A wonderfully soft and cozy velvet-like outer material.

Weighted blankets are expensive, and anyone who has ever shopped for one already knows that. Today, however, Amazon is giving people an opportunity to score a Hug Bud weighted blanket at a deep discount. Prices typically start at $50 for the 48″ X 72″ version, but today it’s down to just $30.99. Other sizes and discounts are available too, but there’s a good chance this deal will sell out fast so hurry!

Here are the key details from Amazon’s product listing:

Minky Soft

READY TO SOOTHE WITH STITCHED-IN COVER: No cover required! Our weighted blanket comes perfectly soft and cozy to wrap around you and soothe your troubles away just the way it is. The thick and comfortable polyester padding is ultra-fuzzy so you can find pure relaxation at home!

SUPERIOR COMFORT & SECURITY: Being wrapped in our blanket is like receiving a tight and loving hug that will put your mind and heart at ease. Like hugs, our blankets help ease your mind and calm your body so you can truly relax, fall asleep, and stay asleep all night!

PUT YOUR MIND AT EASE: Weighted with tiny beads, the blanket offers pressure and sensory stimulation that may help adults and kids feel relief. Use it as a throw for sensory stimulation on the couch.

THE BEST SLEEP YOU’LL EVER GET: Rest and relaxation come easy with our weighted blanket at your disposal! Weight therapy helps your body regulate your sleep cycle! It helps your mind and body achieve perfect paradise so you stay cozy all night long.

SAFE & EFFECTIVE: The blanket is composed of a 100% polyester exterior with a polyester padded interior. The beads within the blanket are lead-free and hypoallergenic to minimize the risk of experiencing irritation or discomfort. Find which one of our blankets is ideal for your body type today!

