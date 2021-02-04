If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems like soundbars are a dime a dozen these days, so things can get overwhelming quickly if you’re shopping for one and don’t know where to start.

We’ve got a great deal for anyone on a budget who doesn’t want to sacrifice sound quality to save money.

The TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel TV Soundbar with Wireless Sub is a well-reviewed model with impressive sound quality, and it’s on sale for $999.99 today at Amazon.

Anyone who wants a best-selling soundbar from a leading brand should be prepared to shell out some serious cash. The most affordable Bose soundbar you’ll find right now costs $250, for example, and you’ll need to cough up $400 for the Sonos Beam. Both are fantastic and they’re worth every penny if you have that kind of cash to spare, but not everyone wants to spend so much on a soundbar. Also, both of those models are single units so you’re not getting a separate subwoofer with your purchase.

Want to check out another good option that offers much more bang for your buck? Well, we’ve got just the thing.

TCL’s Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel TV Soundbar is a top-rated model on Amazon. It packs big sound into a compact enclosure, and it’s very affordable thanks to a retail price of just $130. Oh, and despite the fact that it costs about half as much as the most affordable Bose soundbar out there, it also includes a wireless subwoofer so you can really feel the action in your movies, TV shows, and video games.

A package like that for just $130 is a fantastic value indeed, but you’ll spend even less money if you pick one up now. Head over to Amazon and you’ll find this awesome soundbar and sub bundle on sale for just $99.99! That’s the best price we’ve seen and we doubt it’ll last much longer.

TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer, Bluetooth – TS6110, 24… List Price:$129.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$30.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the bullet points that TCL included in its Amazon listing:

Roku TV Ready: Enjoy smoother setup, easy access to sound settings, and compatibility with your TCL Roku TV remote.

Dolby Digital: Dolby Digital decoding maximizes sound clarity and creates incredible room-filling virtual surround sound.

Deep Bass with Wireless Subwoofer: Experience deep, rich bass to make movies and music truly come to life.

Stream Music Wirelessly: You can use your Bluetooth-enabled device to wirelessly stream music on your soundbar.

Specialized Sound Modes: Specialized sound modes bring Movies, Music, and TV to life.

