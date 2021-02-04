We’ve already covered the full list of Netflix releases for February 2021, so you know what to expect this month.

In a nutshell, there really isn’t much to look forward to in February.

January had a much more impressive lineup of Netflix releases, and now we’ll show you all the most popular content from last month so you can make sure you didn’t miss anything big.

Netflix’s February releases list is pretty barren, which is a shame since so many Netflix subscribers in the US will see the price of their monthly subscription increase this month. There are a couple of movies and a Netflix original series or two to look forward to in February, but not much else. January was a much better month as far as Netflix releases are concerned, so perhaps it’s a good thing that February is pretty weak. This way, you can go back and make sure you watch all the hottest Netflix releases that you didn’t get to last month.

Now that January 2020 is behind us, so we turn to FlixPatrol to see all the most popular movies and shows from the full month. The site tracks all of Netflix’s charts on a daily basis and uses that data to determine the most popular shows by chart position and duration on the charts. Since Netflix doesn’t release official data by month, this is the closest thing we have to official Netflix viewing trends.

Want to make sure you didn’t miss any hot new movies or series? FlixPatrol’s top 10 lists for the US and globally can all be seen down below.

Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix (US)

We Can Be Heroes Again Outside the Wire The Vanished Homefront Good Burger Unknown Penguins of Madagascar The Next Three Days Pieces of a Woman

Top 10 most popular TV series on Netflix (US)

Bridgerton Cobra Kai Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer Cocomelon Henry Danger Lupin L.A.’s Finest Fate: The Winx Saga Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix (Worldwide)

We Can Be Heroes Outside the Wire Pieces of a Woman The White Tiger Death to 2020 Double Dad The Midnight Sky Dracula Untold 365 Days Sightless

Top 10 most popular TV series on Netflix (Worldwide)

Bridgerton Lupin Cobra Kai The Queen’s Gambit Fate: The Winx Saga Vikings Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Disenchantment Yo soy Betty la fea The Uncanny Counter

