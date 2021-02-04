If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Searching frantically for the ingredient you need in that moment as your food burns on the stovetop is no way to spend some time in the kitchen. Whether it’s milk, butter, eggs, ketchup, mustard, or any other item that you may keep in the refrigerator, you’re going to want to know where it is. Things may get mixed up when you have to add leftovers in there to keep them from going bad and you may not see the lettuce squished on the bottom shelf in the back. You need to do something about the chaos that is inside your fridge. That’s why refrigerator organizers can make your life a whole lot easier. This will help you keep specific items in specific places, so you’ll always know where they are. Rooting around for an ingredient will be a thing of the past when you have any of the five sets of refrigerator organizers we’ve highlighted below. Take a look at our picks and don’t let your food crisp up too much on the stove.

Fix up your whole fridge

Image source: Amazon

A versatile set that can be used anywhere in your home and not just in your refrigerator, the Cadriy Set of 11 Refrigerator Organizer Bins are easy to use. You’ll be able to fit fruits, vegetables, canned goods, food packets, cheeses, meats, and many other items in these. They are stackable, making them easy to put away if they are not in use. This has four big drawers and five small ones, along with two small holders for items like grapes. These should not be washed in the dishwasher. The sizes will vary, as you’ll receive ones that are 14.8″ L x 8.5″ W x 4.1″ H, 14.8″ L x 4.1″ W x 3.7″ H, and 11.8″ L x 3.9″ W x 3.9″ H. They are all transparent, so you will be able to see exactly what is inside each container.

Key Features:

11 bins

Four big drawers and five small ones

Transparent

Cadriy Set Of 11 Refrigerator Organizer Bins - 4 Large and 5 Small Stackable Fridge Organizers… Price:$45.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Enjoy an array

Image source: Amazon

Don’t try and cram items into smaller bins and get the HOOJO Fridge Organizer Bins. You’ll receive eight bins that you can use to tidy up your refrigerator. There is an egg holder with a lid that holds 14 eggs. You’ll also get a 14.5″ x 4.3″ x 3″ can holder that’s capable of holding nine, 12-ounce cans. There’s also three 14.5″ x 8.5″ x 3.75″ bins and three 14.5″ x 4.1″ x 3.75″ bins. These are great for creating a cleaner and more organized look. You can fit fruits, vegetables, drink bottles, condiments, jellies, and more. You can use these inside the refrigerator or in your pantries. Each of them have built-in handles, so you can grab them without much hassle.

Key Features:

Comes with eight bins

Get four different sizes of container

Built-in handles on all

HOOJO Fridge Organizer Bins, Set of 8 Plastic Refrigerator Pantry Organizers for Freezer and Pa… Price:$39.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t struggle lifting these

Image source: Amazon

You’ll love how lightweight the Vtopmart Refrigerator Organizer Bins are. These clear plastic bins are BPA-free, so they are safe to use with your foods. The polyethylene material is sturdy yet lightweight. You’ll get six bins, including an egg holder, a can holder, two wide bins, and two narrow ones. The wide bins measure 14.5″ x 8.5″ x 3.75″ and the narrow ones are 14.5″ x 4.1″ x 3.75″. The handles are built-in to make grabbing them easier. You should wash these with mild soap and warm water.

Key Features:

Six bins including egg and can holders

Polyethylene material is sturdy and lightweight

Should be washed with mild soap and warm water

Vtopmart Refrigerator Organizer Bins, 6pcs Clear Plastic Fridge Organizer, BPA Free Refridge bi… Price:$30.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep your freezer organized too

Image source: Amazon

The Simple Houseware 6 Pack Freezer Storage Organizer will keep that area of your home in less chaos. If you’re someone who likes having meats stocked up for the winter time, this can help you reduce clutter. Each one has a cut-out handle, so snagging it from the freezer isn’t a problem. You’ll get two large containers, two long ones, a medium container, and a can organizer. The material is unbreakable against cracks and dents. You can also use these in your refrigerator, pantry, or cabinets.

Key Features:

Meant to be used in the freezer

Cut-out handles

Two large, two long, a medium, and a can organizer included

Simple Houseware 6 Pack Freezer Storage Organizer Price:$23.87 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Organized small areas

Image source: Amazon

Great for mini fridges or just smaller sections of your main one, the mDesign Plastic Kitchen Food Storage Bins are a smart purchase. This comes in a pack of four and handles are cut out. They are stackable for easier storage. Each one measures 10″ x 6″ x 3″ and the raised feet on the bottom lets them stack. You can easily transport these from shelf to counter. Made from BPA- and chlorine-free, shatter-resistant plastic, these can be cleaned with mild soap and water.

Key Features:

Comes in a pack of four

Raised feet on the bottom for stacking

Measure 10″ x 6″ x 3″

mDesign Plastic Kitchen Pantry Cabinet, Refrigerator or Freezer Food Storage Bins with Handles… List Price:$35.98 Price:$29.99 You Save:$5.99 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now