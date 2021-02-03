If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Roomba might be the biggest name in robot vacuums, but it’s hardly the only brand worth considering these days.

You’ll need to spend over $200 even for the least expensive Roomba model out there.

If you just want a solid entry-level option without all the pricey bells and whistles, Amazon is running a sale that slashes the popular Pure Clean PUCRC25 robot vacuum cleaner to just $89.99.

Robot vacuum tech has come so far in the past few years. In addition to better navigation systems and other key advancements, you can now get robot vacuums that empty themselves when they’re done cleaning! The most noteworthy example right now is likely the Roomba i3+ robot vacuum, which is currently on sale at Amazon with a big $120 discount. Even on sale, however, you’ll still need to pay $480 to get one.

If you’d rather forego the bells and whistles so you can save money and pick up a workhorse in the process, we’ve got a deal that you should definitely check out right now.

The Pure Clean PUCRC25 robot vacuum cleaner isn’t the best robot vacuum out there. It’s not the most powerful, it’s not the fastest, and it doesn’t have fancy new features like self-emptying and laser-guided navigation. What it does have, however, is a shockingly affordable price tag and quality that will get the job done.

With a retail price of just $110, the PUCRC25 is already one of the most affordable robot vacuums out there that are any good. It might not win any awards, but head over to Amazon and read some of the thousands of reviews and you’ll see that this is a terrific entry-level model that is more than good enough for most people out there. And while it’s definitely already a bargain at $110, Amazon is offering this popular model on sale right now for just $89.99. That’s a fantastic deal, and it won’t last long.

Here are the bullet points you should check out from the product listing:

90 MIN RUN TIME: Upgraded Lithium battery life for up to 90 min run time and 1200pa suction. Enjoy more advanced programming for improved obstacle climbing

1 TOUCH GO: Wireless robotic vacuum cleaner vacumes tile, hardwood flooring, and short carpet – Easy 1 touch power up! The robovac has anti-fall cliff sensors that automatically self detect a gap and keep it from running of stairs

LOW PROFILE: the mini electric vacuum robot features a 2.9” thin low profile that will travel through any room and is small enough to fit under the couch or bed in your house

ALLERGY AND PET FRIENDLY: the automatic vacuum cleaner’s filter keeps air pure and fine dust particles trapped inside the dustbin. No brush design and powerful suction does not clog with dog or cat hair like the units with a rotating underbrush

DUAL ROTATING BRUSHES: the robotic floor cleaner has 2 auto side sweeper brushes that extend the reach of the vacuum and rotate to catch dirt and debris in corners and on hardwood floor. Refer instruction manual for troubleshooting steps.

