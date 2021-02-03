If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Powecom KN95 masks and black AccuMed face masks are both back in stock right now at Amazon, and they’re down to the lowest prices in months.

Other key essentials are also available at Amazon right now at some of the best prices we’ve seen since the pandemic began

Purell hand sanitizer is at the top of everyone’s lists right now because it’s listed on Amazon at the lowest price in a year.

Coronavirus case numbers are finally starting to fall after more than a month of shockingly high figures following the holidays. Even as things improve and coronavirus vaccination programs continue though, there are two main things that our readers have had trouble finding in stock in local stores.

Now, for the good news: They both happen to be in stock right now on Amazon at the best prices we’ve seen in quite some time.

First up, we have Powecom KN95 headband masks and Powecom KN95 earloop masks, which have both been best-sellers among our readers since the very beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Back then, they were priced at $45 per box, which works out to $4.50 per mask since each pack ships with 10 respirators. Thankfully, prices have come down quite a bit since then, and 10-packs are now in stock at Amazon for $25.99 each for headband masks and $1 more for the masks with earloops.

On top of the Powecom masks listed above, sleek black AccuMed face masks have also been extremely popular lately among our readers. These masks are available with elastic headbands just like the Powecom and cup style masks noted above. A second version with elastic earloops is available as well though, so both bases are covered. Also of note, these masks are available in three different colors: White, black, and even pink!

Apart from face masks, the other pandemic essential our readers have been stocking up on lately is Purell — and there are so many listings in stock right now at the lowest prices we’ve seen since before the coronavirus pandemic began.

Purell 8oz pump bottles are the most sought-after Purell bottles out there among our readers, and they’re also often the hardest to find in stores and yet they’re on sale at the lowest price we’ve seen since the pandemic first started last year. You can also save big on 1-liter Purell bottles if you just want to refill the pump bottles and travel bottles you already have. And if you need to re-up your supply, 8-packs of Purell travel bottles sold directly by Amazon are in stock right now for less than $19.

Last but not least, Purell alcohol wipes that are impossible to find in stores right now are back in stock at the lowest price we’ve seen in quite some time.

