It goes without saying that Purell hand sanitizer and Lysol spray have been flying off Amazon’s virtual store shelves lately.

But there’s another spray you should also check out while shopping for essentials.

Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray recently sold out at Amazon because it’s so popular — but now it’s back in stock and available with a deep discount!

There are two things that our readers have been stocking up on lately, as far as pandemic essentials go. First, best-selling Powecom KN95 headband masks and Powecom KN95 earloop masks have been flying off the shelves like crazy. They both used to retail for $45 per box, but now you can get them for a little over half that much at Amazon. Sellek black AccuMed face masks have been top-sellers as well, and they cost about the same amount.

Aside from face masks, there’s something else that our readers have been loading up on lately.

There’s nothing more popular for cleaning your hands on the go than Purell hand sanitizer — and it happens to be on sale right now on Amazon at the lowest prices we’ve seen anywhere. Prices have also really come down for Purell wipes. As far as cleaners that have been shown to kill viruses on surfaces, the two most popular options are Clorox wipes and Lysol spray. Both are in stock right now on Amazon at slightly less inflated prices than was saw a few short months ago, which is great. But there’s now another new cleaner that has been shooting up the charts with our readers.

It’s a new EPA-approved cleaner called Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray, and it’s already selling out in stores and online.

Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray is made by Proctor and Gamble and the company announced the EPA’s approval in a press release a few months ago. As you can see on the EPA’s website, this spray cleaner is indeed now an approved coronavirus killer. According to P&G’s press release, Microban 24 was shown to kill the novel coronavirus in as little as 60 seconds on soft surfaces, while hard surfaces like countertops took 5 minutes to sanitize. Remember, different sanitizers and disinfectants take different amounts of time to kill viruses and other germs, so always read and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Proctor & Gamble’s popular Microban 24 spray has been sold out in many stores across the country and it even sold out at Amazon last month. Not only is it back in stock right now… it’s available with a rare discount!

Microban Professional Sanitizing Spray List Price:$65.28 Price:$47.56 ($7.93 / per Carton) You Save:$17.72 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

