The awesome Depstech wireless camera that lets your smartphone see inside nearly anything was a best-seller ahead of the holidays when it dropped to $29 at Amazon.

Now, Amazon now has deals available on three different models.

The deals start at just $28.79 for the Depstech WF010 Borescope, which is a 20% discount on our readers’ favorite model.

Those deals are all so great, but a new trio of deals popped up this week that you’re definitely going to want to see.

Depstech’s WF010 is a wildly popular borescope that connects wirelessly to your iPhone or Android device so it can see inside just about anything. Just snake the semi-rigid tube into anything and the WF010 beams a live video to your phone. You can record video or capture still photos, and you can even use attachments like a little hook to help fish jewelry or keys out of tight spaces. It’s an awesome accessory to have on hand and it was discounted last year to just $28.79 for Black Friday.

Now, that same killer deal is back with two other awesome sales!

The best-selling $36 Depstech WF010 Borescope has once again been slashed down to $28.79 thanks to an on-site coupon you can clip, and it’s the best-selling model among our readers by a landslide. $28.79 happens to be the all-time low price, so you really can’t go wrong with this deal. If you want an upgrade from the WF010, the Depstech WF028 Borescope that normally costs $50 is on sale for $39.99.

Finally, the top-of-the-line $86 Depstech DS450 Borescope with its own display is on sale for $66.21 when you clip the 23% coupon on the Amazon page.

Depstech WF020 Borescope – $28.79

This wireless WiFi endoscope can work with Android 5.0+ smartphone and iPhone with iOS 9+ system. Armed with 11.5ft bendable semi-rigid Snake cable can extend to all corner of your house. Perfect for iPhone users who want to do inspection work.

WiFi Connection, Easy to Use: Download and install the compatible app on your device. No need extra adapter or cable, just connect with your smartphone via WiFi. Then start the App to begin your inspection.

HD Inspection Camera: 2.0MP borescope offers you a wonderful experience of capturing a clear close range HD video in AVI format and image in JPG format with adjustable resolutions 640×480, 1280 x 720, 1600 x1200 and 1920 x 1080.

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection 2.0 Megapixels HD Snake… List Price:$35.99 Price:$28.79 You Save:$7.20 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Depstech WF028 Borescope – $39.99

HD 5.0MP Endoscope: 2592×1944 resolution camera with a highly efficient chip, making this 8.5mm probe endoscope envisions the narrow places. Capture clear images and see HD real-time transmission.

Wide Compatibility: WiFi connection borescope is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and Android devices. Suit for inspecting house appliance, industrial equipment, and also applies to the usage for water tank, tubes, etc.

Adjustable 6 LED lights: With 6 LED lights, the endoscope can be adjusted the brightness, you can detect objects both in dark or too exposed environments.

Wireless Endoscope,DEPSTECH Upgrade 5.0MP HD WiFi Borescope, 16 inch Focal Distance, Semi-Rigid… List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Depstech DS450 Borescope – $66.21

[1080P Dual Lens]: The dual-lens endoscope can inspect the range of 80° in front and its side with the ergonomics design, allowing you to observe the pipeline inner situation more conveniently.

[Updated 4.5in IPS Screen]: This hand-held borescope is ready to use after powering on, displaying the real-time image directly on its 4.5in color screen; 3300mAh large capacity provides 5 hours continuous work.

[Torch Light & 7 Adjustable Lights]: Featuring with 7 adjustable LED lights on the camera tip, this inspection camera helps you see clearly even when inspecting in a dark place. Behind the endoscope, there is a built-in torch light for inspecting at night.

DEPSTECH Dual-Lens Industrial Endoscope, 1080P HD Inspection Camera with 4.5" IPS Screen, 0.31… List Price:$85.99 Price:$66.21 You Save:$19.78 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

